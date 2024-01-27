EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's bodyguard meets with road accident; Chandu Champion actor extends support

Kartik Aaryan, a versatile and talented young actor in the Hindi film industry, has showcased his prowess in various genres such as comedy, romance, drama, action, and thriller. While he maintains a low profile about his personal life, his dating escapades often grab headlines. Beyond the glamour, Kartik has a compassionate side, as he shares a close bond with his family and extends that care to his staff.

In a recent incident where his bodyguard met with an accident, Kartik exemplified his caring nature by going the extra mile to provide assistance and support.

Kartik Aaryan offers help to his bodyguard who got injured in a road accident

Pinkvilla has exclusively uncovered a heartwarming story involving Kartik Aaryan and his dedicated bodyguard. Recently, the bodyguard met with a road accident in Mumbai, leading to injuries that required immediate attention at Hinduja Hospital in Bandra. Renowned for his close rapport with his staff, the Dhamaka actor went above and beyond to support his injured team member during this challenging time.

According to an eyewitness at the hospital, Kartik not only visited his bodyguard daily but also spent quality time with him, offering assistance in every possible way. From ensuring his hospital needs were met to providing moral support, the actor proved to be a pillar of strength. The latest update brings positive news as the bodyguard has been discharged and is on the road to recovery.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

The actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. This marked their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie revolves around the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kartik leads the film, with supporting roles played by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The theatrical release is scheduled for June 14.

The Chandu Champion team has successfully wrapped up its schedules in London and Wai. Following that, they headed to Kashmir in September for the subsequent schedule.

