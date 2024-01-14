Did Minissha Lamba take an indirect dig at Radhika Apte after she revealed being stuck in aerobridge?

On January 13, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle, sharing her harrowing experience at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when she got locked inside the aerobridge of an IndiGo flight to Bhubaneswar.

The news spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after she shared the post, actress Minissha Lamba too penned a long note while taking an indirect dig at her. Read out to know what she has to say.

Here's what Minissha Lamba has to say after Radhika Apte's post

After Radhika Apte dropped her post about the aerobridge incident, Minissha Lamba took to her Instagram stories and penned a long note as she recalled her own ‘bad experience’ while she was stuck in an aerobridge for 45 minutes. However, in the long note, she opined that such a ‘consumer experience’ has never been ‘intentional’ from airlines and airport security; taking a sly dig at the Merry Christmas actress.

She wrote, “Every bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction the way todays Indigo flight received. I was on the flight. I was locked up too on the aerobridge for 45 mins. It wasn't intentional from the airlines end. Nor from the airport security.”

“It was an evolving situation for which there has been no precendent set. Ground Airline staffers were being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with. And honestly, how bad was the experience really, if one is goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic?,” she further added.

Take a look:

Radhika Apte's post after being stuck inside the aerobridge

Radhika Apte offered visuals from the airport in the video shared on her Instagram. The first video clip shows several people behind a locked door, while few of them can be seen speaking to the security staff. The next few pictures show Radhika sitting on the floor as she is stuck in the aerobridge.

She mentioned in her post that her flight was scheduled for 8:30 am, but it hadn't started boarding yet. She shared that all the passengers were made to wait in the aerobridge, which was eventually locked. She further mentioned that they had been stuck there for more than an hour now, with no water or restroom access.

She expressed in the caption, “I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded.”

She further wrote, “The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”

Minissha Lamba and Radhika Apte's work front

Minissha Lamba, known for her appearances in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Kidnap amongst others, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil, a romantic drama web-show led by Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra. Radhika Apte recently captivated the audience in Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir mystery thriller film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

