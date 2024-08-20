Did You Know Akshay Kumar was replaced in Masterchef after Sanjeev Kapoor demanded Rs 1 more than him? Chef says, ‘Signed show on my terms’

Sanjeev Kapoor judged just two seasons of Masterchef India and ruled the Indian television space like he was the only one in the business. While the chef joined the show as a judge in season 3, many don’t know but he was previously approached for the cookery show as well. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kapoor revealed his journey of first getting dropped due to Akshay Kumar’s presence and then replacing him only on the show.

Khiladi Kumar judged the first two seasons of the show where Sanjeev was also approached as a co-judge. “When MasterChef came, we had already done a show and saw what the future looked like for it,” the chef said while revealing that as soon as he started talking to the makers, he was told one judge had already been signed.

According to Sanjeev, he was told that there was no bigger Chef than him back then even in the top 100 so they signed an actor - Akshay Kumar. Sanjeev asserted, “He’s a dear friend, brilliant guy, great professional.” When the makers told him that they wanted him as well alongside Akshay, he said, “Very good, I am very happy but I have only one condition. Whatever you are paying him, I will charge Re 1 more.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar remembers late Neeraj Vora for his ‘brilliant’ writing in Bhagam Bhag; asserts ‘I learned a lot from him’

This left them utterly shocked and Sanjeev’s reasoning was “This is my field.” That season, the showrunners didn’t sign him but came back to him in season 3 again. “They decided to replace Akshay Kumar. I signed the show on my terms,” Kapoor revealed. However, the same money condition couldn’t apply as Akshay was no longer there on the show.

Advertisement

"So I signed the show, and I did a few seasons but time to effort to return, that ratio did not match," concluded Kapoor.

The superstar hosted Masterchef India for just one season alongside Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. Akshay was replaced by Vikas Khanna until Sanjeev Kapoor replaced Ajay Chopra in the third season. MasterChef India has completed eight seasons so far. After Sanjeev Kapoor’s exit, several chefs walked in and out with Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar sticking around the show for the longest.

ALSO READ: 5 best Akshay Kumar comedy movies to watch on Netflix