5 best Akshay Kumar comedy movies to watch on Netflix

Akshay Kumar, often called the Khiladi of Bollywood, has an incredible range of filmography. While he's known for his action-packed roles, his comedic timing is equally praised. Here’s a list of five of Akshay Kumar’s best comedy movies available on Netflix that you should definitely add to your watchlist.

1. Pad Man

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Pad Man is a biographical comedy-drama based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine. Akshay Kumar’s character, Lakshmikant Chauhan, embarks on a mission to provide affordable sanitary napkins to women facing numerous challenges.

While the film primarily addresses a significant social issue, it does so with a generous dose of humor, making the heavy subject matter more accessible to a broader audience. His awkward yet sincere attempts to understand women’s issues lead to many funny moments, particularly when he tries to convince men to buy sanitary pads.

Akshay Kumar’s performance in Pad Man perfectly blends humor and emotion. The scene where he demonstrates his invention to a group of women while being utterly clueless about their reactions is one of the film’s funniest moments. Watching Akshay navigate this sensitive topic with his trademark humor makes Pad Man a must-watch.

2. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy-drama that tackles the issue of open defecation in rural India. The film revolves around Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and his wife Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). The story kicks off when Jaya leaves Keshav after discovering that there is no toilet in their house. Determined to bring his wife back, Keshav takes up the mission to build a toilet, fighting against age-old traditions and bureaucratic red tape.

The movie uses humor to address a critical social issue, with Akshay Kumar’s character adding a comic flavor to the otherwise serious narrative. His banter with Bhumi Pednekar and his amusing attempts to convince the village elders about the importance of sanitation provides several laugh-out-loud moments.

Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a frustrated husband caught between his love for his wife and the absurdities of tradition is both humorous and touching. The chemistry between Akshay and Bhumi is natural and engaging. One of the best scenes is when Keshav resorts to ridiculous measures like setting up a mobile toilet and desperately trying to keep his wife happy. Akshay’s comic genius is on full display here, making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a thoroughly entertaining film.

3. OMG 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed OMG – Oh My God! This film sees Akshay Kumar returning in a divine role, this time as a messenger of Lord Shiva. The movie explores the importance of sex education in India, focusing on a man’s (Pankaj Tripathi) fight against the education system and societal norms after his son is expelled from school for a seemingly trivial incident.

The film’s comedy stems from its satirical take on the outdated beliefs and practices still prevalent in society. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of a calm, wise, and occasionally humorous divine messenger adds a unique flavor to the narrative. His interactions with Pankaj Tripathi’s character are both thought-provoking and entertaining, filled with witty dialogues and situational comedy.

Akshay Kumar brings a lightness to the film, making its serious subject matter more savory. The chemistry between Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi is a highlight, with their exchanges providing both laughs and food for thought. A standout scene is when Akshay’s character uses simple, humorous analogies to explain complex social issues to Pankaj’s character. Akshay’s ability to infuse humor into a role that could easily have been overly serious makes OMG 2 a must-watch.

4. Rowdy Rathore

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Action, Comedy

Rowdy Rathore is a full-on masala entertainer that blends action and comedy in classic Bollywood style. Akshay Kumar plays a double role – a small-time crook, Shiva, and an honest police officer, Vikram Rathore. The film’s plot takes off when Shiva, who has a penchant for conning people, is mistaken for Rathore, leading to a series of chaotic and humorous events.

The comedy in Rowdy Rathore is loud, exaggerated, and thoroughly entertaining, typical of the masala genre. Akshay Kumar’s unbeatable comic timing and physical comedy are on full display, particularly in scenes where he tries to impersonate a police officer. His chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha, who plays his love interest, is playful and adds to the film’s fun quotient.

Rowdy Rathore is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys larger-than-life Bollywood comedies with a healthy dose of action.

5. Boss

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mithun Chakraborty

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Comedy

Boss is another masala entertainer starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role of a kind-hearted gangster who goes by the name Boss. The film follows Boss as he tries to mend his strained relationship with his estranged father while also dealing with a corrupt police officer (Ronit Roy) who has wronged his family.

The comedy in Boss is over-the-top and larger-than-life, with Akshay Kumar delivering punchy dialogues and engaging in slapstick humor. His interactions with his gang, father, and the corrupt officer are filled with witty one-liners and comical situations, making for an entertaining watch.

Akshay Kumar owns the role of Boss with his charismatic screen presence and natural flair for comedy. The chemistry between Akshay and Mithun Chakraborty, who plays his father, is heartwarming. One of the best scenes is when Akshay confronts Ronit Roy’s character with a mix of humor and menace in his typical larger-than-life style. Boss is a fun, high-energy film that underlines Akshay Kumar in a role tailor-made for his comic talents.

Which of these Akshay Kumar comedy movies on Netflix is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla and watch his latest out-and-out comedy, Khel Khel Mein, in theaters near you.

