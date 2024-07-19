4 best Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar movies of all time

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, have graced the silver screen with their charming chemistry and magnetic on-screen presence. While they haven’t starred extensively together, they made sure to earn hoots with special appearances only. Here’s a look at some of the best Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar movies you should watch at least once.

4 best Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar movies that are absolute entertainers:-

1. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2004

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a hilarious romantic comedy where Salman and Akshay play roommates who fall for the same girl, played by Priyanka Chopra. Their chemistry is electrifying, making their rivalry both entertaining and endearing. The film’s narrative is driven by their comedic timing and the playful banter between them, with memorable songs like Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din adding to the fun.

2. Jaan-E-Mann

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2006

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

In Jaan-E-Mann, Salman and Akshay deliver powerful performances as two men in love with the same woman, played by Preity Zinta. The movie beautifully captures their contrasting personalities, with Salman's flamboyant rockstar and Akshay's introverted geek. Their chemistry shines through in songs like Humko Maloom Hai and never-seen-before performances.

3. Tees Maar Khan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna

IMDb Rating: 2.7

Release year: 2010

Genre: Comedy, Action

Where to watch: YouTube

Tees Maar Khan is a comedy caper with Akshay Kumar in the lead and a special appearance by Salman Khan in the song Wallah Re Wallah. Although they don’t share much screen time, their combined star power in the song is undeniable, making it a major highlight of the film.

4. Fugly

Cast: Mohit Marwah, Kiara Advani, Jimmy Sheirgill

IMDb Rating: 4.7

Release year: 2014

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Where to watch: YouTube (on rent)

In Fugly, Salman and Akshay make a special appearance in the film’s title track Yeh Fugly Fugly Kya Hai. Their energetic performance and screen presence elevate the song, making the song a viral hit and eventually adding a lot of star value to the film’s narrative. Just eyeball games, you know!

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have created some unforgettable moments in Bollywood with their dynamic performances and exceptional chemistry. Their films, whether together or individually, continue to entertain audiences, making them timeless icons of Indian cinema.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar continue to share a great bond off-screen

Though the superstars aren’t active in cinema together, they make sure to give shoutouts to each other over social media. It was recently during the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that Khan actively promoted Kumar’s film.

Taking to his Twitter, Salman wrote, “Akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (This will be a huge hit). Loved the trailer and Ali you need to break tiger and sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein.”

(Ali Abbas Zafar you need to break the record of Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan with this one. I hope that it will be a mutual gift shared between you and the country on the occasion of Eid.)

Replying to Salman’s good wishes, Akshay wrote, “Thank you bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Tiger zinda tha aur rahega but hopefully Ali’s magic with BMCM will also be able to entertain the audience!”

When Salman Khan stumbled upon Akshay Kumar’s emotional video

In another instance, the Dabangg star took to his social media and shared a clip from the promotions of Akshay’s film Raksha Bandhan. The video featured Akshay’s sister Alka Bhatia expressing her love and admiration for Akshay in Punjabi where Khiladi Kumar broke down like a baby.

An excerpt of what she said loosely translated to, “You always stood beside me, good and bad. From being a father, and friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

Salman Khan shared the same video on his Instagram story and wrote, “I just came across something that I thought I must share with everyone. God bless you, Akki, truly amazing. Felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working, and may god always be with you brother." Kumar in his response said that he’s really touched by his message and added, “Bohot achha laga (I felt very good). God bless you too. Shine on (hug emoji)."

While the duo didn’t star in many movies together their fans still hope that a chance as such arrives soon and they can see Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on the same frame yet again. What do you think about this? Tell us @pinkvilla

