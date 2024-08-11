EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar remembers late Neeraj Vora for his ‘brilliant’ writing in Bhagam Bhag; asserts ‘I learned a lot from him’

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting Khel Khel Mein, recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla with the ensemble of his next. During our game segment, the actor recalled the iconic car scene from his 2006 hit Bhagam Bhag. While making mentions of the same, Akshay also remembered the late Neeraj Vora, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for this Priyadarshan directorial.

“Neeraj Vora, who is no more with us... a brilliant writer… learned a lot from him. Especially in comedy, I learned a lot from him. It feels like I shot that scene just a few days back, even when it’s been 17 years. Bhagam Bhag itself is a very funny film. It was so nice to act with Govinda after a long time," Akshay Kumar told us.

Produced by Suniel Shetty and Dhilin Mehta, Bhagam Bhag was a rollercoaster comedy that also starred Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani among others. While the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics, it was eventually a commercial success and, over the years, attained cult status.

For the unversed, Khel Khel Mein has been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Jointly produced by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and White World Productions, this comedy film also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. Khel Khel Mein will arrive in theatres near you on August 15, 2024.

