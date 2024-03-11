Did you know Divya Dutta was once sent back from film set? Actress shares backstory

Actress Divya Dutta has encountered challenges in her career journey in the film industry. She recently shared her experiences of facing rejections and being removed from movies during her early days. Divya also discussed feeling objectified, which led her to question the existence of humanity in showbiz.

Divya Dutta recalls being sent back from a set because she had lost too much weight

Discussing her experiences with rejection, Divya Dutta spoke to Lallantop about feeling objectified during the early years of her career. She said, “I was dropped from many movies, in fact, for one of them I had reached the set and was sent back, saying that I had lost a lot of weight. I was very frustrated. I would feel very objectified and I started searching for humanity and realized that it doesn’t exist in this business.”

She recalled that she once told her mother that if she had acted in a film with Shah Rukh Khan, she would have become a superstar. Her mother reassured her that such opportunities would eventually come her way, and they did.

Divya informed that as she navigated through the industry, she discovered that rejection is common, and sometimes, she got removed from film projects as well. While nepotism is often discussed, she believes that favoritism is prevalent among outsiders too. This bias isn't limited to the film industry but extends to various fields where high stakes often make situations seem unjust.

She said, “lowly in the industry, I have learned that you do face rejections, you are thrown out of films too. We often talk about nepotism, but I think there is a certain favoritism that exists in outsiders too. And it is not just in films, but everywhere, because stakes are high here so a lot of times, things look unfair. Even today I feel that I deserved something and why did somebody else get it?”

She mentioned that life teaches you how to handle rejection. Initially, when she hadn't signed any films, she would visit every producer's office in search of work. During that period, multi-starrer films were common, offering opportunities. However, she didn't anticipate that she wouldn't fit the mold of a conventional glamorous heroine.

She added, “I was a cute girl and a good actor, but only I knew that. One day I felt I had signed 22 films, some of them even gave me a token. Nobody was saying no. Later I got to know that the 22 films I told my mother I was starting, only 2 out of them went on floors and I was not the heroine for those.”

In her upcoming projects, Divya is set to appear in Chhava, which features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

