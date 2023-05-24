EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Dutta says she hated the ‘supporting actor’ tag: I was a very curious case for everyone

Divya Dutta is one of the most popular actors in India, and her performances in films like Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Aparnaa Singh’s Irada have been widely celebrated. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the National Award winning actress opens up about being stereotyped at one point in her career. “When I entered the industry, we were not as liberated as we are after OTT has come in. But earlier people would be like, where should we cast her - she works with Yash Chopra and she works with Rituparno Ghosh too, but just like Shabana ji (Azmi) and Smita Patil she is not the lead.”

She elaborates, “I was a very curious case for everyone. So they gave me this horrendous title (of) supporting actor, which I hated. Because I feel I am an actor. Whether I do a negative role, comedy role, romance the actor, play his sister or his bhabhi, I do different kinds of roles and that is my choice. If you see, most of the actors are called actors if they do all kinds of roles, and now since the last four-five years things have changed. That tag has been removed very nicely, and I feel happy about it.”

On rejections

Divya Dutta also recalls the support she has received from her mother during challenging times. The actress says she has had her own share of rejections. “All that has happened. But my background was so strong, my mother never let me feel that this is the be all and end all. So when I would come home crying sometimes, she would ask, ‘Has life ended?’. I would say no, and she would say… ‘If one person rejected you - it's their loss, they don’t know how good an actor you are. You will get more opportunities’, and I have worked with those very same people in much better roles now,” Divya Dutta states.

ALSO READ: Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Madhu says professionals from world working with Nitesh Tiwari; Here’s when it rolls