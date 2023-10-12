EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan-Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 changed gears for industry

The comedy film, Aankh Micholi, boasting a star-studded ensemble, is poised to arrive in theaters later this month. The trailer of this family entertainer has left audiences impressed, building anticipation for its official release. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actresses Mrunal Thakur and Divya Dutta shared insights on the significance of comic entertainers. Adding to the conversation, Paresh Rawal highlighted that Shah Rukh Khan's movies, Pathaan and Jawan, along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, were instrumental in changing the gears for the film industry.

Mrunal Thakur on lack of comic entertainers

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the cast of Aankh Micholi delved into the lack of comic entertainers in recent years. Mrunal Thakur concurred, expressing that their movie serves as a breath of fresh air amidst the prevailing dominance of action films. She shared, “Mujhe lagta hai ki abse we should focus more on comedy films. Like today mujhe agar koi comedy film dekhni hai toh mujhe bahut soch kar samajh kar acchi comedy jo family ke sath dekh sake, sochna padta hai ki mai yeh dekhun ya na dekhun. Ya sometimes you have to watch it ki oh yeh dekhne ke layak hai. So, I think abse banni chahie comedy films kyunki action matlab kitna hi action kar lenge thodi hasi mazak bhi zaruri hai life mein (I feel from now on, we should focus more on comedy films. If I want to watch a comedy film today, I have to carefully consider and understand whether it's a good, family-friendly comedy that I can enjoy with my family. Sometimes, you have to watch it just to see if it's worth watching. So, I think there should be more comedy films because, after all, life isn't just about action; a good laugh is essential too)."

Divya Dutta on films post pandemic

Divya Dutta contributed to the conversation, noting, “I think post the pandemic what has happened is logon ko theaters me aane ka hi thoda waqt lag gaya, ki kuch aisi cheez chahiye thi unhe jo unhe theaters tak dobara kheeche. Aur phir woh badi badi filmein which were mostly action films, woh aayi, south ki films aayi fir humari films aayi, gadar aa gayi, aur Shah Rukh ki 2 films aa gyi (I think post the pandemic, it took people some time to come back to theaters. They needed something that could pull them back to the theaters. Then came these big films, mostly action-oriented, including South Indian films, our films, Gadar, and Shah Rukh's two films).

Paresh Rawal chimed in, saying, “Jo gear change kia hai woh Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar ne (Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2 have changed the gear).”

Divya further added, “Comedy never goes out of fashion because hum apni roz mara ki zindagi mein itne zyada stressful rehte hai, everyone wants to laugh and smile, ki maza aya paisa vasool. And I think this (movie) is totally paisa vasool (Comedy never goes out of fashion because in our everyday stressful lives, everyone wants to laugh and smile, for a fun-filled experience. And I think this movie is totally worth the money).”

Aankh Micholi, starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Divya Dutta, and others, hits the theaters on October 27.

