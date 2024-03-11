Divya Dutta recalls Salman Khan clicking her photos; says she was dejected on being ignored by him

Divya Dutta is an Indian actress who has been awarded multiple accolades including a National Film Award for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In her career spanning decades, she has worked with several big stars including Salman Khan. During a chat with The Lallantop, she shared interesting incidents about the acclaimed actor. Read on!

Divya Dutta shared she was dejected when Salman Khan ignored her

During the interview, Divya Dutta was reminded of the bhaijaan of Bollywood who also clicked many pictures of her. Going back in time, she recalled the beautiful memory with Salman Khan and said that he was her favorite. While talking about it, she diverted a little to share about her first brush with Salman wherein he ignored her, unlike what she expected. She said, “My uncle had announced a film and it was the mahurat of the movie. For that event, I started the preparations in Punjab. I asked my uncle if they had finalized the heroine for the film. To which he responded negatively.”

This is when she thought 'What if I sit on the front row of the event in a red dress and when Salman comes and notices me, he might think I can be cast opposite him as the female lead in the movie'. Going with her plan, she got her dress stitched but to her shock, Khan didn’t even see her. “I got so dejected,” she stated. She even got some pictures clicked with him on that day.

But it was only during the set of their film Veergati, in which she played the role of Khan’s sister, that he saw her. The Dhaakad actress recalled that in one scene, she had to take deep breaths and then die. But for some reason, she wasn’t able to do it. When the Tiger 3 star came to know about it, he came to her rescue even though he was done for the day.

She divulged, "He shut the door of the car and came back. That day I saw the real Salman. He was so protective. Suddenly I saw a very serious Salman. He said, ‘I am sitting next to the camera. Just do as I say.’ I was like, ‘If someone is saying something with so much love, I have to listen to him.’ He said, ‘I know you are claustrophobic; I will count for you and I will do it with you.’"

On hearing this, Divya was amazed, and as promised, he sat for her shot. He kept his face on the floor so she could see him and act. “He is counting and I am stopping my breath. When he stopped at 10 and the directed called cut, I didn’t have words to thank him enough. From that day, we became friends,” she smiled.

Divya Dutta says Salman Khan would click pictures of her

During the same interview, the Sheer Qorma actress recalled the Jai Ho actor calling her to click pictures of her. “I was like ‘Why will he click my pictures? I am a nobody.’ But he insisted that it was a beautiful location. We were shooting in a deserted place and Salman clicked beautiful pictures of me. The next thing I know, he made t-shirts and cups and sent it to me,” she shared adding that he stood by her during her initial days in Bollywood.

