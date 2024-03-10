Did you know Irrfan Khan was nervous and sat on terrace before kissing scene in Hiss? Divya Dutta REVEALS

Irrfan Khan might not be present with us physically, but he is alive with us through his works. Likewise, actress Divya Dutta appeared in a recent interview and shared her working experience with the late actor in the films Hiss and Dubai Return. She recalled how he was responsible for her outburst in a scene of Dubai Return and how he was nervous before a kissing scene in Hiss.

Actress Divya Dutta talks about late actor Irrfan Khan

In an interview with The Lallantop, Divya Dutta took a trip down memory lane and opened up about her working experience with Irrfan Khan.

Recalling the kissing scene in Hiss, Divya Dutta said that there was a time when Irrfan was nervous while shooting for the movie Hiss. They had a kissing scene and the late actor was nervous. She said, “He was shy and we had a kissing scene. I asked my director where Irrfan was, she said ‘he is at the terrace’. For the first time I was so happy looking at him because he was nervous.”

Recalling her first film with the late actor, Divya said, “Dubai Return was my first film with Irrfan, which is considered a cult film by industry insiders because nobody had seen it outside. Irrfan right there, I was totally in awe. From the moment he saw me, there was a kind of mischievousness in his eyes.”

Advertisement

Divya Dutta explained that she and Irrfan Khan chose to recite lines instead of rehearsing. According to the scene, Irrfan was supposed to drink the water, return the glass to Divya, and leave her house. However, Irrfan did not return the glass, which confused the actress. She tried to retrieve the glass, but he tightened his grip instead. This led to Divya's fury in both Marathi and Hindi, after which the scene ended and the director called for a cut. The whole crew clapped after this and Irrfan said to Divya, “Kuch toh baat hai tum mai.”

Meanwhile, the films Hiss and Dubai Return were released in 2010 and 2005 respectively. These films received a lot of attention from the audience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at wrap up party of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's next film in Japan