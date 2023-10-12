EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur says Hera Pheri is her all-time favorite; Paresh Rawal REVEALS comedy film he enjoys

The interesting part of films is that there are varied genres that keep cinephiles entertained. While some prefer to binge-watch a power-packed action movie, others like to relax with a tub of ice cream inside their cozy room watching a full-on romantic film. However, comedy is one genre that has many takers. Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Mrunal Thakur, and Abhimanyu Dasani revealed their all-time favourite comedy movies.

Mrunal Thakur says Hera Pheri is her all-time favorite

The star cast of the soon-to-be-released comic caper Aankh Micholi sat down for a tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla. In the exclusive chat, Bollywood actors like Mrunal Thakur, and Abhimanyu Dasani joined senior actors Paresh Rawal and Divya Dutta. While having a conversation about the Hindi films that manage to tickle our funny bones, the four actors shared their all-time favorite comedy films. First up was Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur who said she enjoys watching Hera Pheri. “I would say Hera Pheri is my all-time favorite. No matter what time, what day, agar film chal rahi ho TV pe toh aap beech me se bhi dekhna shuru kar sakte ho. (No matter what time or day it is, if the film is aired on TV, you can start watching it even from the middle.) She further divulged that Paresh Rawal’s character Babu Rao is her favourite. Next up was Divya Dutta who said that for her it’s also Hera Pheri along with the 1975 film Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is also the son of veteran actress Bhagyashree said that Hera Pheri, Deewana Mastana, Welcome was great.

Watch the exclusive interview below:

Paresh Rawal reveals the comedy film he enjoys

Next up was ace actor Paresh Rawal who revealed the comedy films he enjoys watching. The Oh My God actor said, “Andaz Apna Apna is my favorite movie because kamaal ki innocence hai usme. (Andaz Apna Apna is my most favorite movie because it has great innocence.)

About Aankh Micholi

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the upcoming comedy film Aankh Micholi revolves around a dysfunctional family who try to find a suitable groom for their daughter with night blindness. Starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, the film is scheduled to be released on October 27.

