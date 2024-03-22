11 Veer Zaara dialogues that'll make you believe in true love

Veer Zaara, a cross-border love story between a Pakistani girl and an Indian man, is deeply etched in the hearts of all Bollywood buffs. Directed by the ‘King Of Romance’, the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Manoj Bajpayee, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, others in important roles. It is an unforgettable cinematic tale with a perfect blend of emotions, romance, love, separation, and sacrifice with soothing background music. Not just the storyline, but Veer Zaara dialogues have carved an inimitable place in our hearts as well.

Here's taking a look at 11 Veer Zaara dialogues that are all things love



1. “Sarhad paar ek aisa shaks hai joh aapke liye apni jaan bhi de dega”

This poignant and moving confession of indirect love by Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer couldn’t be any more beautiful. While dropping Zaara at the railway station he bid her adieu with an assurance which also became one of the most popular Veer Zaara dialogues and goes like, “Kahin bhi kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade toh yaad rakhiyega ki sarhad paar ek aisa shaks hai joh aapke liye apni jaan bhi de dega.”

2. “Aisa toh nahi tha ki isse zyada khoobsurat ladki maine dekhi nahi thi…”

One of the iconic scenes from the movie is the first meeting between Veer and Zaara. When Shah Rukh Khan praises a woman's beauty under the creative direction of the legendary Yash Chopra, it is bound to be a classic moment.

While crossing the bridge over the pulley, Veer recalls, "Aisa toh nahi tha ki isse zyada khoobsurat ladki maine dekhi nahi thi… par pata nahi kyun uske chehre se meri nazar hatti nahi thi. Uski aankhein jhuki hui thi aur uski saansein tez… bohot darri hui thi woh. Uska ek baal uski daayin aankh ko pareshaan kar raha thha, woh use jhatakne ki koshish kar rahi thi par hawa tez thhi… baal wahin ka wahin. Maine uske baal hataane ke liye usse apna haath hataya aur usne ghabra ke meri taraf dekha. Hum dono ne pehli baar ek doosre ko dekha. Wo mujhe darr ke maare ghoorti rahi. Fir usne aahista apni nazar jhukaai par main use ghoorta raha."

3. “Aadmi di zindagi vich jab sahi aurat aa jandi hai na ... tab woh zindagi poori tarah jeenda hai”

This is not just a Veer Zaara dialogue but a fact. Isn’t it? When Veer’s father Chaudhary Sumer Singh played by Amitabh Bachchan asks Veer to get married because according to him, “Aadmi di zindagi vich jab sahi aurat aa jandi hai na ... tab woh zindagi poori tarah jeenda hai”

4. “Aap kitni baar meri jaan bachayenge”

The eternal love story between Veer and Zaara, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, has given us countless reasons to cherish this masterpiece. This Veer Zaara movie dialogue expresses the profound love that Shah Rukh Khan's character had for Zaara. When Zaara asks him, "Aap kitni baar meri jaan bachayenge," Shah Rukh Khan responds with utmost ease, delivering an SRK love dialogue that charmed us all: "Aap jitni baar apni jaan gawayengi."



5. "Tere Mulk ka har beta tere jaisa hai kya?” “Ye to nahi pata par haan, mere desh ki har Maa aap jaisi zaroor hai”

Remember the heartwarming meeting between Zaara's mother and Veer? One of the most soulful Veer Zaara quotes comes from their conversation when Mariam Hayaat (played by Kirron Kher) asks Veer, "Tere Mulk ka har beta tere jaisa hai kya," to which Veer replies with utmost humility, "Ye to nahi pata par haan, mere desh ki har Maa aap jaisi zaroor hai."

6. “Sachi mohabbat zindagi mein sirf ek baar hoti hai…”

Another timeless SRK love dialogue from the film is, "Sachi mohabbat zindagi mein sirf ek baar hoti hai… aur jab hoti hai Toh koi bhagwan yah khuda usse nakamyab nahi hone deta...!" This line alone is enough to evoke Shah Rukh Khan's mesmerizing voice in one's ears, reminding us of the classic romance that seems to be missing in today's Bollywood movies.

7. “Ek aurat ki mohabbat aur ek mard ki mohabbat mein bahut fark hota hai”

The Veer Zaara movie dialogue, "Ek aurat ki mohabbat aur ek mard ki mohabbat mein bahut fark hota hai," has multiple layers, defining the true meaning of love. When Zaara recalls Veer's willingness to sacrifice his life for her and asks her mother if she feels the same about her father or if she can expect the same from her fiancé, her mother explains this profound difference between a woman's love and a man's love. It raises the question of whether women are more giving and invested in relationships.

8. “Azaadi har insaan ka paidayashi haq hai”

Rani Mukerji's character, Saamiya Siddiqui, an adept lawyer who fights against the wrongful imprisonment of Veer in a Pakistani jail, delivers another powerful dialogue: "Azaadi har insaan ka paidayashi haq hai." This line is significant enough to restore one's faith in humanity and plays a crucial role in the film's impact.

9. “Yeh Khuda Ke Roop Mein Insaan Hai, Ya Insaan Ke Roop Mein Khuda”

Remember the poignant meeting between Saamiya and Shabbo (played by Divya Dutta)? Saamiya is stunned when she realizes the depth of Veer and Zaara's sacrifices for each other. She asks Shabbo, "Yeh kis sadi ke log hain Shabbo? Ek Veer hai jisne apni zindagi ke 22 saal kurbaan kar diye taaki Zaara ki izzat par aanch na aa jaye, aur ek Zaara hai jisne apne 22 saal ek paraye mulk or paraye logon ko de diye taki Veer ka khaab zinda rahe, Yeh Khuda Ke Roop Mein Insaan Hai, Ya Insaan Ke Roop Mein Khuda!" This Veer Zaara movie dialogue is filled with heart-touching emotions.

10. “Uss ek nadaani ke sahare to main apni poori zindagi jeene wala hoon”

Another beloved SRK love dialogue that showcases the purity of love is when Zaara calls her decision to invite Veer to Pakistan a 'naadani' (mistake). Veer assures her, "Uss ek nadaani ke sahare to main apni poori zindagi jeene wala hoon," reflecting the fact that Zaara reciprocated his love.



11. “Mohabbat kya hoti hai yeh toh main nahin jaanta”

In a meeting between Veer, Zaara, and her fiancé, Raza Shirazi (played by Manoj Bajpayee), Raza suspects that Veer has feelings for Zaara. Shah Rukh Khan's character expresses his selfless love by stating, "Mohabbat kya hoti hai, woh main nahi jaanta…Lekin Zaara ke liye dil se ek dua zaroor hai.Iski aankhon mein kabhi aansoon na aaye, yeh sada hasti rahe, Ab aap ise mohabbat kahe, toh mohabbat hi sahi." It takes immense courage to confess one's love without making it obvious, especially in front of the beloved's fiancé.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that movies like Veer Zaara have raised the bar for romance in cinema. While we may miss such timeless romantic classics in today's films, these iconic works only get better with time. As one of Yash Chopra's finest works, this movie cemented Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as an iconic on-screen couple in Bollywood. From the meaningful Veer Zaara dialogues to the heartfelt Veer Zaara shayari, every aspect of the film is worth cherishing.

