Aankh Micholi Review: Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani’s comedy lacks comedy, Paresh Rawal is the saving grace

Plot

Paro (Mrunal Thakur) and Rohit Patel (Abhimanyu Dassani) cross paths with each other while holidaying in Switzerland, with the former falling head over heels in love with the male protagonist. However, they don’t get a chance to interact there, and life moves on for the duo. Upon returning to India, Paro’s father Navjot (Paresh Rawal) and brothers Yuvraj (Sharman Joshi) and Bhajji (Abhishek Banerjee) scout for a suitable match for Paro, and as destiny had it, they chance upon Rohit. However, they collectively decide to hide about Paro’s night blindness from him and his family, which leads to a series of crazy situations. What happens after, and do Paro and Rohit ultimately tie the knot is for you to see in Aankh Micholi.

What’s Hot?

In this dragged, elongated comedy the only saving grace is Paresh Rawal and his comic timing. He manages to lift up some really poorly drafted scenes with his impactful dialogue delivery. Furthermore, the interval twist is interesting, and lends a much required high point to this rather static narrative.

Director Umesh Shukla makes sincere efforts to continue that upward graph in the second half of the film, but with the inconsistent screenplay it only goes downwards. Preeti Sharma’s costume designs and production designer Parul Bose justify the milieu of the story.

What’s Not?

The overall screenplay and its treatment is highly mediocre, with most of the jokes not landing at all. One of the key expectations of a viewer from a comedy is comedy, and that despite all efforts doesn’t work in Aankh Micholi. In fact, some of the scenes are even cringy, especially the climax sequence which somehow makes no sense at all. I believe the major problem with the film is its half baked screenplay and lackluster dialogues, and should have been fixed on the writing table first before taking the film on the floors. Director Umesh Shukla could have focussed a bit more on this aspect of pre-production.

Additionally DOP Sameer Arya has gone overboard with wide shots in the film, while Sachin and Jigar’s music and background score does nothing for Aankh Micholi. Choreography by Adil Shaikh is average too.

Performances

It is actually the supporting cast in the film, spearheaded by Paresh Rawal that salvages the movie. Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Grusha Kapoor and Darshan Jariwala have delivered sincere performances, but also seem a little lost maybe because of the writing flaws. Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur don’t fit their parts, and despite all efforts fail to help the film.

Final Verdict

Aankh Micholi just doesn’t work.