Divya Dutta recalls filmy encounter with Shah Rukh Khan; reveals she had huge crush on Farhan Akhtar

The tale of Shah Rukh Khan’s kind-heartedness and chivalry has been told by many B-town celebs. Joining them is actress Divya Dutta who was impressed by the actor’s warm gesture towards her. In an interview, she also revealed having a huge crush on her Bhaag Milkha Bhaag co-star Farhan Akhtar. Read on!

Divya Dutta shares about her filmy encounter with Shah Rukh Khan

While talking to The Lallantop, Divya Dutta expressed her fondness with Shah Rukh Khan. Stating that he is her favorite, she recalled how she met the King of Romance for the first time. “When I came down from the office of a production house after showing my file of photos for the film Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan was coming upstairs. While coming down, I was overthinking if the team liked me or not, and then we brushed against each other on the staircase and the file fell down. He said sorry and went down to pick my pictures,” she divulged.

This was the moment when Divya became speechless. Obviously, she was meeting a superstar she wanted to meet for ages. She then recalled that SRK greeted her and took her name too. “I said, ‘Wait a minute! How does he know my name? Then I realized that maybe he knew the names of the shortlisted candidates. He said, ‘Wish you good luck’. It warmed my heart to know that someone made an effort to know you personally. It wasn’t needed to know a newcomer,” the Irada actress stated.

Dutta then divulged that at one point in time, their manager was same. “Dil Se was being made and I was very desperate to meet Mani Ratnam sir. I had a calling that I want to do this film. So, my manager said that Shah Rukh is shooting in Delhi, if you are there, you can go and meet him,” she spilled the beans adding that she stood at the crowded location from where someone was supposed to escort her to SRK.

Looking at the jam-packed location, she lost hope of meeting the Jawan star. But as she turned to return, someone called and told her that SRK is calling her. “I was very happy that even during all this, he remembered. Around 6-7 people cleared the crowd and took me to him. Everyone wanted to know who this lady was who got inside the jeep with SRK.”

When she told Shah Rukh about her wanting to be a part of the film, he promised to give her message to the filmmaker. Soon after, Mani Ratnam contacted her and told her why she wasn’t fit for the role that was later given to Preity Zinta. Amidst all this, she always remembers how helpful the Pathaan actor was. “He was very helpful, even in Veer Zaara. I would say he is one of the most charming people I have known in the industry and he has a lot of depth. He has also seen life very closely. Many-a-times I feel better after listening about him. They seem very beautiful and relatable.”

Divya Dutta reveals almost rejecting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

While talking about her role in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dutta revealed that she had a huge crush on Farhan Akhtar. This was the main reason why she didn’t want to play the role of Akhtar’s sister in the film. But after a lot of convincing from director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, she came on board and finally saw why he thought she was the perfect choice for the part.

