INSIDE Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shibani, Divya Dutta enjoy fun-filled evening; PICS

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar turned 79 yesterday, on January 17. On this special occasion, Fighter star Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded bash at his residence for Javed Akhtar. It was attended by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and many others. While paparazzi pictures showed the celebs arriving for the party, we have now come across some inside pictures from Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash.

Divya Dutta, who attended Javed Akhtar's birthday party last night, shared some lovely pictures from the fun-filled evening at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The first picture shows her posing with Javed Akhtar, and music composer Shankar Mahadevan. Shabana Azmi and Shibani Dandekar are seen posing with Divya Dutta in another snap.

While Divya looked elegant in a white saree, Shabana Azmi donned a black outfit. Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar was seen in a sleeveless printed beige dress. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor can be seen in another picture, while Sonam Kapoor also looked chic, and flashed her million-dollar smile in the beautiful picture. Sharing the snaps, Divya Dutta wrote that it was a memorable evening, and thanked Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor for hosting them.

“One of my most memorable evenings.has to be.Javed saabs bday..had all the wit humour and laughter..and thankyou dearest @anilskapoor ( missed taking a pic together in our conversation) and @kapoor.sunita for being the most amazing hosts..forvthat divine food and the warmth. And its always my utmost delight to meet you @azmishabana18. P.s @sonunigamofficialTusi kamaal ho!! Love ya,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her chic look from Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash

Sonam Kapoor shared a short video clip flaunting her look from last night. She donned a chic feather pantsuit from Magda Butrym. The video also featured Anand Ahuja, who was dressed in a black tee, ochre yellow blazer, and matching pants.

"I want you to know that I’m never leaving ‘Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ‘til death we’ll be freezing Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons So come on, let’s go Love listening to music with you my baby @anandahuja,” she wrote in the caption.

