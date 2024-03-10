Shabana Azmi reviews Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan’s ‘delightful’ film Laapataa Ladies; asks fans to watch it

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, made its theatrical debut earlier this month. The film has been receiving immense appreciation from the audiences and members of the film industry alike. Just a couple of days back, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap admitted that he “cried like a baby” while watching the film and now most recently veteran actress Shabana Azmi also lauded the ‘delightful film’.

Shabana Azmi appreciates Aamir Khan-backed Laapataa Ladies

Today, on March 10, a while back veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of the movie Laapataa Ladies. Along with it, she penned a sweet review of the film. Hailing it as the ‘delightful film’, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also urged the audiences to watch the film in the theaters.

Keeping it short yet impactful with her words, the veteran actress wrote, “What a delightful film # Kiran Rao’s#Lapata Ladies is.so well written with authentic atmosphere and lovely performances by the cast with #Ravi Kishen topping them all. The audience was laughing and clapping. Kudos to Kiran Rao. Please go and watch the film Now .Such little gems must be patronised by audiences.”

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Divya Dutta also agreed to Azmi’s review and expressed her expiremce of watching the film in the theatres as she wrote, “Watched it in the theatre!! Lovved it...@raodyness thats a gem!”

In addition to this, several netizens also shared their two cents on the film. A user wrote, “ Totally agree. The movie is like that beautiful warm blanket around you on a winter night . Just what the heart needs . You smile , you cry , you clap with every frame . (accompanied by clapping emojis) Kiran Rao for bringing back the heart into Hindi films (accompanied by red-heart emojis),” while another user wrote, “Indeed. Slice of life told in a simple way. Audience were enjoying each and every dialogue,”

About Laapataa Ladies

Made under the production banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies unravels the adventures of two young brides and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

The film was released in the theaters on March 1, 2024.

