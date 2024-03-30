Salman Khan says he will start working on Dabangg 4 on THIS condition; reveals Arbaaz Khan has different plans

Salman Khan's iconic role as Chulbul Pandey has not only captured hearts but also become a household name. Since his debut in Dabangg in 2010, the film and its storyline have become ingrained in our hearts. The franchise expanded with Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019), leaving fans eagerly awaiting Dabangg 4.

Amidst swirling rumors about the fourth installment, Salman Khan has finally provided a significant update on its production. With anticipation running high, fans can't wait to see what Chulbul Pandey has in store for them in the latest installment of this beloved series.

Salman Khan gives a major update on Dabangg 4

At the screening of Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan was questioned about the much-awaited Dabangg 4. Salman responded, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

Tigmanshu Dhulia working on Salman Khan's Dabangg 4

Back in 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Tigmanshu Dhulia is working on the script of Dabangg 4 for Salman Khan. According to sources, "Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and a narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey."

Advertisement

The source further revealed, "A final call on other nitty-gritty’s of Dabangg 4 will be taken once the script narration takes place. At this point of time, it’s work in progress as it’s too early to confirm the other aspects of the project."

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The film is anticipated to hit theaters in Christmas 2024.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 4 EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan says he and Salman Khan want to do the film with a lot of love and effort