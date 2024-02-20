DON 3: Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh starrer as leading lady; fans ‘can’t wait’ to see her in action avatar

Actress Kiara Advani has officially become a noteworthy addition to the ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Don 3, starring alongside Ranveer Singh. The exciting announcement, made by the film's makers on social media, has ignited a wave of anticipation among fans. Known for her versatile performances in romantic, intense, and comedic roles, Kiara's entry into the action genre is generating considerable buzz.

Fans, eager to witness her transformation into the high-octane world of Don, expressed their enthusiasm in the comment section of the Instagram post. As a proven talent in various cinematic realms, Kiara's foray into the action genre is eagerly awaited, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the highly awaited film.

Kiara Advani joins Don 3

Last year, Farhan Akhtar surprised everyone with a Don 3 teaser, confirming Ranveer Singh as the new Don, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent development, the makers revealed Kiara Advani as the female lead in the Don universe alongside Singh. The teaser, set against a mesmerizing city skyline, featured Ranveer Singh's voiceover with the intriguing line, "Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…” Now, the anticipation for Don 3 has heightened with this dynamic casting and the promise of a compelling narrative.

Fans can’t wait to see Kiara in Don universe

Following the announcement of Kiara as female lead in Don 3, enthusiastic fans flocked to the comments section, expressing their love, admiration, and anticipation for her significant role. One comment read, "ab aap Don ban rahi ho." Another congratulated with, "Congratulations bhava." The excitement peaked with comments like, "OMGGGGGG CANT WAITTTTT" and "CANT WAIT." Fans eagerly exclaimed, "Wow finally congratulations ki" and eagerly declared, "Can't wait for Don 3." The celebration continued with messages such as "Congratulations Kii" and "OMGGGGG." Supportive wishes poured in, saying, "Hey U r gonna rock all the best ki," while others recalled expressing their desire for Kiara opposite RV in comments on Taran Adarsh's post. The overwhelming sentiment echoed in one fan's exclamation, "IM SO EXCITED OMGGGG KIIIII."

Don 3 pre-production

The commencement of Don 3's pre-production phase was recently hinted at through a shared image by the film's production designer. Taking to Instagram, the designer offered a sneak peek into what seems to be a captivating set design for the upcoming movie. The caption, "Aa raha hai woh. (He is coming) DON. @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @jasonwest.redmonkeyarmy #productiondesign #art #don3 #artsy #setdesign," alludes to the initiation of efforts on this highly anticipated project, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the artistic preparations before the official onset of filming.

Ranveer's shooting schedule for Don 3

Pinkvilla recently disclosed an exclusive report outlining Ranveer Singh's meticulously planned shooting schedule for the next two years. As per insider information, Ranveer is committed to filming for the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again until the end of April. Subsequently, he will dive into preparations for Don 3, which will include undergoing look tests and participating in intensive workshops to fully embody the character.

The source elaborated, stating, “He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.” Farhan aims to commence filming in August or September 2024. Are you eagerly anticipating this upcoming project?

Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kiara received recognition for her performance in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she co-starred with Kartik Aaryan. Moving forward, her filmography features the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer, where she stars alongside Ram Charan. Moreover, she is poised to enter the spy genre with War 2, a film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

