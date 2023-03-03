EXCLUSIVE: It's confirmed! Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf are returning with Mismatched Season 3

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf first collaborated with each other for the first season of Mismatched. Soon after it was released, the series was loved by the audience. The makers later came up with the second season and that too ended up receiving a positive response from everyone. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Netflix is all set to bring Mismatched Season 3 with Prajakta and Rohit.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf to reunite for Mismatched Season 3

A source revealed that the team is gearing up for the third season. Currently, the project is in the scripting stage. Once the script is locked, they will finalise the shooting schedules. Since the fans loved Prajakta and Rohit's on-screen chemistry, the team is bringing back the third season on popular demand.

“Mismatched is one of most important shows for Netflix, and considering its popularity they have now commissioned the third season of the show. The scripting and some pre-production formalities have already begun. The team is very excited to bring the next season for the audience, but the shooting schedule will be finalized once the final script is locked. However, it is certain that Mismatched Season 3 is definitely happening,” informed a source close to the development.

The first season was released in November 2020 while the second part came out in October 2022.

Work front

Prajakta made her Bollywood debut recently. She featured in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience. She is yet to announce her next project. On the other hand, Rohit was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Despite solid reviews, the film couldn't attract eyeballs to theatres. Next, he will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound co-starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

