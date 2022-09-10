EXCLUSIVE: JugJugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli REVEALS Vicky Kaushal has been her constant crush
Prajakta Koli will be next seen in Mismatched 2. The series is set to release in this October on Netflix.
She is moody, she is crazy. She is brave, she is lazy. She is insane, yet she is ‘mostly sane’. A Daytime Emmy Award winner, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane wears many hats. The influencer, blogger and actor is the creator of one of India's biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. She has been part of various shows, including Netflix's Mismatched, and made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Over the years, she has collaborated with various Bollywood stars for her videos, and currently she is the Indian ambassador for YouTube’s global initiative, Creators for Change. She was also one of the few Indians who were part of the virtual graduation ceremony Dear Class of 2020, headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that Vicky Kaushal has been her constant crush. “I think I am constantly crushing on Vicky Kaushal for sure,” She said. Meanwhile, After a successful first season of her web show – Mismatched co-starring Rohit Saraf, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2021. Soon after, the duo started shooting for the second season in August.
'Mismatched' is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, 'When Dimple Met Rishi', the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.
About Mismatched Season 2
In Season 1 we all have witnessed the coming-of-age romantic drama where Dimple (Prajakta Koli), the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi (Rohit Saraf), the hopeless romantic, has lost faith in love. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress, and shocking rivalries.
