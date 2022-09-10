EXCLUSIVE: JugJugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli REVEALS Vicky Kaushal has been her constant crush

She is moody, she is crazy. She is brave, she is lazy. She is insane, yet she is ‘mostly sane’. A Daytime Emmy Award winner, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane wears many hats. The influencer, blogger and actor is the creator of one of India's biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. She has been part of various shows, including Netflix's Mismatched, and made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Over the years, she has collaborated with various Bollywood stars for her videos, and currently she is the Indian ambassador for YouTube’s global initiative, Creators for Change. She was also one of the few Indians who were part of the virtual graduation ceremony Dear Class of 2020, headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.



Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that Vicky Kaushal has been her constant crush. “I think I am constantly crushing on Vicky Kaushal for sure,” She said. Meanwhile, After a successful first season of her web show – Mismatched co-starring Rohit Saraf, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2021. Soon after, the duo started shooting for the second season in August.