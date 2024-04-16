PICS: Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli wrap up season 3 of coming-of-age drama Mismatched; Ayushmann Khurrana reacts

Netflix brought home two mass entertainers Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf together in 2020 and created a series that broke all roofs. Titled Mismatched, the series revolved around two lovers Dimple and Rishi who haven’t found the fate of their relationship even after two seasons. Taking to their social media handles, Koli and Saraf have announced the wrap-up of Season 3 with some mushy pictures.

Mismatched Season 3 wrapped up

The fan-favorite Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf shared a collaboration post on their Instagram and dropped some cute pictures of them together. The duo captioned the post, “This is us. Until next time… Mismatched S03 Season Wrap!” Several netizens flooded the comment section with their heartwarming reaction including actor Ayushmann Khurrana who wrote, “You guys are looking better and better.”

It was on February 29th that the Mismatched makers revealed a sneak peek of the forthcoming season and provided viewers with a preview of what lies ahead for Dimple and Rishi. Placed in an unknown urban setting, the pair is set to confront fresh hurdles and the demands of adulthood. From crossing unfamiliar avenues to dealing with the complexities of mature life, they are bound to undergo a set up of new experiences. The teaser was captioned, "Brewing some cold coffee, love, and drama as Dimple and Rishi return for season 3! Mismatched S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

More about Mismatched

Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari have backed Mismatched which chronicles Rishi (portrayed by Rohit) and Dimple's (played by Prajakta) unconventional romance. Rishi, a traditionalist, finds himself smitten with Dimple, a gamer, sparking desires for marriage. Season 1 explored their accidental meeting during a summer internship, where initial clashes blossom into an intense connection.

Season 2 further delved into their struggles with relationship hurdles and individual aspirations including long-distance challenges and societal pressures. Despite adversities, Dimple and Rishi come together in a heartfelt reunion by the season's close. While the official release date for the upcoming series remains undisclosed, it is expected to arrive by mid to late 2024.

On the work front, Prajakta was last seen in Neeyat, and Rohit featured in Zee 5’s Woh Bhi Din The.

