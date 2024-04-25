Meet actor who started career with TV, later worked with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra in films and is now an OTT star

To make a permanent mark in the film industry, actors work hard. They don't get to reach the high spot overnight. Instead, they struggle year after year to finally cement their place. Every year, rising actors get chances to fulfill their dreams as they join the industry. But there are a lot of stars who started their journey in the Television world and are now successfully winning hearts in the Bollywood industry.

Today's pick for us is none other than Rohit Suresh Saraf, popularly known as Rohit Saraf. He started his career with roles in Television and later worked with actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others and now he is a huge OTT star.

Rohit Saraf's early life

Rohit Saraf was born on 8 December 1996 in Kathmandu, Nepal. After moving back with his family to Delhi, he was raised in the city but moved to Mumbai when he started modeling. Rohit completed his early education at the Saint Francis D'Assisi High School and went to St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai for graduation.

Rohit Saraf's TV and Bollywood debut

In 2018, Saraf appeared in Yash Raj Films' comedy-drama Hichki featuring Rani Mukerji. Rohit then starred alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the biographical drama The Sky Is Pink (2019).

In 2020, he grabbed attention with his role in Anurag Basu's black comedy Ludo. The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and others.

Saraf played a leading role opposite Anandhi in the Tamil romantic drama Kamali From Nadukkaveri (2021). He also has done Vikram Vedha (2022) where he played the role of a younger brother of Hrithik Roshan's character.

Have a look at Rohit Saraf's Instagram profile:

Rohit Saraf's OTT projects

Speaking about his OTT projects, Rohit Saraf won the hearts of fans with his striking acting skill in the web series Mismatched co-starring Prajakta Kohli. Two seasons have already been out and the cast recently wrapped up the shooting of the third season. Apart from this, he will next star in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishq Rebound.

