Ishq Vishk Rebound EXCLUSIVE: Pashmina Roshan-Rohit Saraf and team to shoot special song by Badshah; Details inside

After 14 years since the release of Ishq Vishk, producer Ramesh Taurani unveiled the highly anticipated Ishq Vishk Rebound. Since the announcement, the film, featuring Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan, has generated substantial excitement. The buzz surrounding Ishq Vishk Rebound is building anticipation for its big-screen debut.

Now, adding to the buzz, we have the latest update that singer and rapper Badshah and Farah Khan are all set to contribute to a song in the movie.

Badshah and Farah Khan to make peppy track with modern twist for Ishq Vishk Rebound

According to sources, “The Ishq Vishk Rebound team plans to also present another iconic song from their collection to the audiences, remixed with a modern twist, featuring the talented Badshah on vocals and choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. The team is gearing up for pre-production on the song and will commence shooting this month end with the main cast."

The source further added, "The film has a fantastic album by Rochak kohli - having sung a song himself with some of the best singers viz. Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Rawal, Asees Kaur, Nikhita Gandhi, Jasleen Kaur Royal, Jonita Gandhi and Varun Jain having lend their melodious voices to it."

About Ishq Vishk rebound

Recall the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, making them instant stars. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is in the making, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, alongside Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan, marking their big Bollywood debut.

Ishq Vishk Rebound release date

The creators of Ishq Vishk Rebound revealed the release date through a brief video on social media. Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption stating, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theaters on 28th June!"

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

