Rannvijay Singhaa completes ten years of a happy marriage with his better half Prianka Singha. The actor dropped a video celebrating the day in the most wholesome manner along with his family of four. The video radiates peace and profound calmness that he has achieved in his life.

How is Rannvijay Singhaa celebrating his wedding anniversary?

Earlier today, Rannvijay Singhaa shared a video from the celebrations of his tenth wedding anniversary with his wife Prianka Singha and their children. In the video, the couple was seen enjoying the current tranquility in their lives while taking pleasure in the frosty snow of Kashmir.

Along with the heartwarming video from the snow, the Splitsvilla host shared a caption wishing his wife on their tenth marriage anniversary, "My love @priankasingha happy 10th Anniversary, can't believe it's been 10 years! to #forever. Satnam waheguru." Through his caption, it can be inferred that the couple was so engrossed in each other that he couldn't realize when a decade had passed by. It is said that when you are in love, time flies!

Once the video surfaced on Instagram, Nakkul Mehta reacted to it with love. As the Roadies judge's fans poured in their love for the married couple, one wrote, "Happy Anniversary to you and bhabhi. Wishing love and good health to you guys forever. #SatnamWaheguru," and another stated, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY AND STAY BLESSED."

Previously, he shared a picture with his family and friends from the Pahalgam hills, giving a sneak peek of his recent trip. He captioned the string of pictures as, "Blessed to have spent time with old friends and grateful for new ones. Appreciate y'all."

About Rannvijay Singhaa

Rannvijay Singhaa will soon be featured in Mismatched 3 alongside Rohit Suresh Saraf and Prajakta Koli. Previously, he was associated with several shows such as In Real Love, City of Dream Season 2, and Shark Tank India, among others.

Apart from that, he made his Bollywood debut in Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009, and later he was seen alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan. He also appeared in Action Replayy in 2011.

ALSO READ: Supriya Shukla relives heartfelt moment with Mrunal Thakur and Sriti Jha on Kumkum Bhagya's 10th anniversary