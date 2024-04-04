Splitsvilla fame Rannvijay Singha drops hilarious video about his superpower; celeb friends and fans react

Rannvijay Singha shared a humorous video on his Instagram handle earlier today, where he revealed his special superpowers to the world. The reel was so engaging and relatable that it caught the eyes of his fans and friends, and they couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it. The actor will next be featured in Mismatched 3, where he will be seen spreading his charm.

Rannvijay Singhaa’s hilarious superpower reel

Rannvijay Singha earlier today shared a reel on his Instagram handle, where he revealed to the world his superpowers, to which many of his friends and fans related. In the video, he also joked about his age. With his appropriate content in the reel, he managed to garner significant attention.

In the video, The Splitsvilla fame was being himself; one moment he was seen texting through his phone, and the next moment he fell asleep. Describing his humor to his fans, he further left a note on the reel which stated, "At my age, I can send a message at 10:30 and be fast asleep at 10:30:10." It might be harsh, but our Mismatched 3 star just gave a reality check to everyone out there about his age.

Further, in the caption of the same reel, he dropped a question for the viewers, asking, "You agree this is a superpower? Tag someone who is like this.."

Friends and fans share reactions

As soon as Rannvijay posted this video, the comment section filled with fans and friends claiming that they experience the same and that it is quite relatable. Speaking of his friends' reactions to his video, Rohit Bose Roy stated, "Bro, you keep speaking my thoughts." Following his comment, Varun Sood put a seal of approval on his relatable video, as he wrote, "Confirming this." The message was so strongly relatable that even Saba Pataudi couldn't stop herself from accepting it, as she claimed, "Totally."

The actor's fans were equally accepting of the age factor that he talked about on his social media. One fan wrote, "100 percent relatable," followed by another, "In fact, the extra 10 are not even seconds; they are microseconds." Another fan wrote, "I have it, and I can confirm it."

