Mismatched season 3: Rannvijay Singha reunites with 'Dimple' Prajakta Koli and 'Rishi' Rohit Saraf on set; PICS

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s web-series Mismatched has received immense love from the audiences. Both the seasons of the show were well-received. Following its success, the makers decided to bring its third season, the shoot for which was started earlier this year in January. Ever since then the anticipation for the season has been soaring high as the team often keeps sharing their pictures and videos from the sets. Now, most recently Sid sir aka Rannvijay Singh has also joined the team as he shared pictures on social media.

Rannvijay Singha reunites with Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli for Mismatched

Today, on Feb 19, Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram and shared a series of happy pictures with the lead stars of the show, Mismatched. The post begins with Prajakta Koli sharing a warm hug with him as the duo beams wide smiles for the camera followed by a stunning photo with Rohit Saraf from the gym. The post concludes with a sweet mirror selfie clicked by Prajakta in the vanity van.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “When #sidsir met Dimple and Rishi. #mismatched #netflix” in the caption and added the song, Sun Toh by Ritviz.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Such a cute pic” and another fan remarked, “What a coincidence,,,m listening Aisa kyu song from #Mismatch and open Instagram,,saw this picture felt like wao,,,, eagerly waiting for the upcoming sessions favourite series and my favourite @rannvijaysingha.”

Last year in March, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Mismatched will return with its third season considering its popularity. The first season of the show was released in November 2020 while the second part came out in October 2022.

About Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's work front

Prajakta Koli is one of the most popular content creators who stepped into Bollywood with Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo led by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the other hand, Rohit is also attracting eyeballs for his forthcoming Ishq Vishk Rebound co-starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikar, the film is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk that originally starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, making them instant stars.

Just a couple of days back, the team announced the release date of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 28.

