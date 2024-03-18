Hrithik Roshan has THIS reaction on cousin Pashmina Roshan’s Ishq Vishk Rebound announcement

The release of Ishq Vishk Rebound is just around the corner, scheduled for the 28th of June. Ever since this news broke, fans have been ecstatic. Alongside Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan, the film will also mark the debut of Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin.

Today, the newcomer took to her social media once again to share a picture, revealing the film's release date. This post garnered a sweet reaction from the actor of War 2.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Pashmina Roshan’s debut

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pashmina Roshan shared a picture of herself, standing under the big board with lights that had the name of her debut film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. The star kid can be seen dancing under the lights and has captioned the picture, “Skipping my way into cinemas. Meet you on the 28th of this June ♥️ #ishqvishkrebound."

Sharing this picture on his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Woah!!! Can’t wait" with three clap emojis and a red heart emoji.

Check out the picture:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Remember the popular Bollywood film Ishq Vishk from 2003? It marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, instantly propelling them to stardom. This adorable love story resonated with millions of people. Now, after almost twenty years, a sequel called Ishq Vishk Rebound is being made, with Gen Z actors taking on the lead roles. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani, this sequel aims to carry forward the legacy of the beloved romantic comedy, entertaining a whole new generation of viewers with its timeless charm.

Talking about Rohit Saraf, interestingly he has already shared screen space with Pashmina Roshan’s cousin Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan has an exciting project lined up on the work front. He is set to star in War 2, a highly anticipated sequel that is scheduled to release on Independence Day in 2025. The original film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was a massive hit. In the first installment, Hrithik shared the screen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. However, in the sequel, he will be teaming up with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani for the very first time.

