EXCLUSIVE: Jaane Jaan's Vijay Varma says Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Hrithik Roshan were 'turning points' in cinema

Vijay Varma has slowly made a name for himself in Bollywood. After getting his breakthrough with Gully Boy, Vijay has appeared in several popular films and shows. He is now gearing up for the release of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Jaane Jaan, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Vijay Varma discusses the evolution of heroes in Bollywood

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the team of Jaane Jaan was asked about how the concept of heroes and villains has evolved in Bollywood films. Varma said: "Some key figures were important in changing the course of how cinema was made. And those actors and those directors became a turning point." He then mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man phase as a turning point. The actor then also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan (as the romantic hero), Hrithik Roshan, Irrfan Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Kareena Kapoor. He said, "I saw a big shift where actors and heroes wanted to play characters because they were like hero nahi chal raha hai (hero is not working)."

Check out the interview:

Sujoy Ghosh expresses his views on the evolution of heroes

During the conversation, Sujoy Ghosh said that heroes have become more human. He said, "As a result, like how we all like in real life, we have a good side, we have a bad side, we have a complicated side, we have a hidden side, I think all those are coming into the forefront which the audiences are willing to accept."

In the same interview, Kareena opened up about her love for thrillers and said that she had decided that she would make her OTT debut with a crime thriller. Meanwhile, Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

It is produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners of 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino and will be released on September 21.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jaane Jaan’s Kareena Kapoor opines on films during Covid; Sujoy Ghosh says ‘cinema culture is back’