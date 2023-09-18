EXCLUSIVE: Jaane Jaan’s Kareena Kapoor opines on films during Covid; Sujoy Ghosh says ‘cinema culture is back’

The mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan is set to be released soon. The movie, based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, marking her debut in the OTT space. She is joined by Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film's star cast, along with the director, recently participated in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the interview, Kareena and director Sujoy Ghosh discussed the state of cinema during the pandemic and how things have returned to normalcy.

Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor Khan on cinema during Covid

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the shift in the film industry from a time when films weren't performing well to the present, where everything is becoming a hit. She expressed her thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected people, making them generally sad and uncertain. However, she noted that the situation has now changed, and people are embracing cinema again.

She stated, “I think it's amazing. I think it's a brilliant time for cinema in general. I think people are just watching a lot more content, going to cinemas, watching OTT because there's so much out there. And of course, in Covid, everyone was, we were all literally traumatized. We didn't know what was happening. Generally, it was a sad time, not just for movies but also generally in life. People's attitude, they were just sad. So I think that suddenly has now changed, and people want to go out, whether it's going out for dinner or to a cinema, whether it's watching a good show on OTT. I think people's spirits are just back in a different way.”

Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh on cinema being back

Sujoy Ghosh also shared his opinion on the matter by saying, “It (films) working is good. I am really happy people are going back to the theater, we are all coming out, and the whole cinema culture is back. But, like she (Kareena) said, that was the time when people were a little scared to go. I personally never went because I have a vulnerable person in my family, so I was told if you went…”

He added, “We didn't know what was right, what was wrong. There was confusion, but now we are back to normal.”

Jaane Jaan premieres on Netflix on September 21.

