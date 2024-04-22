EXCLUSIVE: Not Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan; but THIS actor is Kriti Sanon’s favorite co-star

Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on the success of her recently released movies, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Shahid Kapoor, and Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The actress received a lot of love and praise from fans and critics alike for both films.

Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon spoke about her favorite co-star and no, they are not Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, or Kartik Aaryan. Check it out yourself here!

Kriti Sanon talks about her favourite co-star

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon was asked who her favorite co-star is. She responded, "Honestly, I've been blessed to work with some fun co-stars, whether it's friends like Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan. But obviously, I have to say the one I've worked with the most times is Pankaj Tripathi."

Kriti continued, "So, I would definitely say he's my favorite. We've done four or three films together, and we've had a very different dynamic in each one. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, he played my father, and I think it's the most adorable father-daughter relationship I've seen on screen. I absolutely loved it. In Luka Chuppi, it was more of a comedic relationship, and in Mimi, of course, playing Bhanu and Mimi had a very unique bond. They say there's a connection you can't categorize."

She further praised Pankaj Tripathi, adding, "He's such a versatile and fantastic actor. I always feel so proud to see him getting the recognition he deserves for his work. Lately, he's been doing some incredible stuff. He's incredibly watchable; no matter what he does, he brings every scene to life. And yes, I would love to work with him again soon. It's definitely been a while."

Check out the full interview here:

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Kriti Sanon's Crew is a thrilling heist-comedy drama also featuring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, this film has pleasantly surprised everyone by earning a whopping Rs. 44 Crore net in its first week at the box office. Crew is Kriti Sanon's second release this year, following her delightful romantic comedy with Shahid Kapoor, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming project on the work front is Do Patti, where she will be sharing the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. This film will also be her first venture into production and is set to release directly on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon admits feeling 'frustrated' with limited opportunities; 'I wanted something deeper'