EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon admits feeling 'frustrated' with limited opportunities; 'I wanted something deeper'

Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recent films, including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Both movies received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti opened up about a time in her career when she felt frustrated because she was not getting the right opportunities to showcase her potential.

Kriti Sanon talks about getting surprised by star kids' easy access to opportunities

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon shared, "There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me. I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more. I always say this that as an actor 'Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho.'

(You can only fill a vessel with as much as it holds. If it's small, you can only pour in so much water. If it's big, you can pour in more.) So I was looking for that bada vessel for a very long time".

She added, "I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don't have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how....".

"So I did have that phase where I was like, I need something more. Then Mimi happened. Somewhere, I believe that everything happens for a reason and at the right time. For me I think maybe Mimi happened when I was actually ready to take up that role and do justice to that character. Maybe it didn't happen before for the same reason", she said.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

After a successful run on the big screens with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti has a couple of projects in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Do Patti alongside her Dilwale co-star Kajol after eight years. Kajol talked about the film; the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared that Do Patti is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.

