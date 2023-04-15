Exclusive Video: Honey Singh on being criticized for misogynistic lyrics: 'Intentionally kuch bhi nahi tha’

Singer-rapper Honey Singh enjoys huge popularity amongst his fans. Over the years, the singer has delivered many chartbusters and party anthems which made him popular among every age group. Yo Yo Honey Singh has also composed several songs for Bollywood. Known for popular hits, 'Desi Kalakar', 'Brown Rang', 'Blue Eyes' and 'Love Dose', Honey Singh's songs never get old. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer opened up about his thoughts on facing criticism for the lyrics of his songs.

Honey Singh believes his songs have never been misogynistic

No matter how popular his songs are, the singer has often been subjected to controversy and his songs have been called ‘trash’ ‘sexist’, and ‘misogynistic’. Talking about complains against his songs for being vulgar and misogynistic, Honey Singh said, “Intentionally toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Agar hota toh log kyun sunte?” He further added that many people invited him to perform for their daughter’s wedding in the last 15 years. So, nobody would have asked him to perform at these weddings if his song lyrics were misogynistic. Honey Singh also added, “Aunty log bhi stage pe aake naachte hai, aunty police bula alegi. Log aajkal zyada sensitive ho gaye hai.”

Watch the full interview here:

‘Pehle log zyada intellectual hote the’

Honey Singh believes that misogynistic songs existed before, but nobody reacted as they do nowadays. It’s not that people were not intellectual back then, but the singer thinks people used to listen to songs with only one purpose - entertainment. He also gave an example of Urfi Javed and said, “Wo bold kapde pehente hai, toh log kuch bhi likh dete hai. Wo kuch bhi pehne, 2023 hai ye, kaha jaa rahe hai humlog?”

On the professional front, Honey Singh’s new track titled 'Naagan' releases today. The track is a part of his album 'Honey 3.0'.

