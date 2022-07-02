EXCLUSIVE: DSP and Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for a peppy number in Salman Khan's Bhaijaan

Over the last decade, Salman Khan films have boasted of strong music albums, notwithstanding a couple of films. SK is currently shooting for the Farhad Samji directed Bhaijaan, which is all set for a December 30, 2022 release. As reported by Pinkvilla before, DSP has come on board the project. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Salman has got DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad to compose a special peppy number for this action entertainer. It marks the first collaboration of DSP with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

"It's a dance number marking the unique collaboration of DSP with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The makers have already recorded the song, and some who have heard it insist that it would be an earworm for the audiences. It's a merger of peppy beats with a bit of rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh," revealed a source close to the development.

While DSP have worked with Salman on the chartbuster Dhinka Chika in Ready followed by a song in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jai Ho and Radhe, Yo Yo Honey Singh has teamed up with Salman on the much loved Yaar Na Miley from Kick. Talking for Bhaijaan, the movie is led by Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde with an ensemble of Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Raghav. The team recently wrapped up a marathon schedule in Hyderabad and will soon resume the shoot in Mumbai.

They shot for 2 songs in Hyderabad, of which, one also features Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. The movie is said to be an action entertainer falling in the multi-genre format of action, comedy, romance and drama. It's directed by Farhad Samji with Salman Khan Films (SKF) as producers. Apart from DSP, the album also has a composition by Ravi Basrur, who is also doing the background score of the film.

After wrapping up Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is expected to start shooting for the comic caper, No Entry 2 with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. It is directed by Anees Bazmee. SK also has the biggie, Tiger 3 under is kitty, which is confirmed for an Eid 2023 opening and makes an extended appearance of 15 to 20 minutes in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.

