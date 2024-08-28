Farhan Akhtar recalls being raised by dad Javed Akhtar 'without a religion'; says he learned to 'question everything'

Farhan Akhtar was born to Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Although both his parents belong to different religions, the actor-filmmaker is seen celebrating all Indian festivals with much pomp and enthusiasm. However, recently, he revealed that his father raised him without any religion.

While talking to Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Farhan Akhtar stated that he was brought up to question everything. Sharing his two cents and faith and religion, he stated that when someone is raised without a religion, they automatically question everything. Even though his parents, majorly his father, didn’t ever tell them not to don’t believe in God, they just imbibed what we saw. “It was more about questioning things and trying to apply logic, rationale, or scientific evidence to things,” the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor stated, adding that those things are important as they prove if something is a fact or a theory.

He also thinks that it’s strange how several people get comforted because of their faith. However, it is difficult for people who don’t have faith to be able to find that comfort. Having said that, Farhan also mentioned that over the years, they have celebrated all festivals with equal fanfare because they have fun with friends and family and get to eat and wear good things. According to him, festivals are more cultural thing than a religious thing. “It’s like you are celebrating a culture and that’s an amazing thing,” the playback singer divulged.

In the same interview, he also touched upon his divorce from his ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani. He admitted that it was difficult. He thinks that a lot of it was because he lived with divorced parents when he was a kid. Since he knew how it felt, he didn’t want their daughters, Shakya and Akira, to go through it. “A huge part of me was like I cannot do this to my own kids,” Farhan Akhtar shared.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Don 3. Unlike the last two installments, the third one won’t feature Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead role.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar says he didn’t want his kids with ex-wife Adhuna to suffer as he did after dad Javed's divorce: 'I know what it felt like...'