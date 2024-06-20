EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar on his plans to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan again; 'We talk about this all the time but...'

It was the 2004 film Lakshya, which marked the first collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan. The film had a massive impact on the minds of the audience, and according to Farhan, the director, it inspired many to join the Indian army.

Later, they worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2009 film Luck By Chance and 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. As Lakshya completed 20 years recently, the filmmaker-actor got candid at the Pinkvilla Masterclass and talked about the potential future collaboration with the star.

Farhan Akhtar hopes to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan again

After doing some of the best films of his career with Hrithik Roshan in the past few decades, Farhan Akhtar is hopeful to continue the partnership in the future as well given there's a right story for both of them. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "100%. I mean, we meet so often, we talk about this all the time, but it is important... see there is an enthusiasm to work together, there is an excitement to work together, but it is also important that the film, the story be the right one. We all keep each other in check."

Shedding more light on his intentions, he said, "We'll find the right one. So the intention is 100% there to collaborate on something, and I am very hopeful that within a year or two years, hopefully that, we'll find something we can do."

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar as the lead, along with Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film has grown to become a classic over the years, and fans have been looking forward to a sequel.

Farhan shared an update on ZNMD 2 as well and said, "We all want the sequel to happen as it’s a loved film. We are often asked about part two of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the audiences have owned the film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up to kickstart his much anticipated directorial Don 3. Starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, the film will go on floors next year.

