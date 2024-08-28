ZNMD 2 or Don 3? Farhan Akhtar teases shooting next ‘special film’ in Ladakh: 'After Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag...'

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar recently hinted on social media about filming his next project in Ladakh. He shared that he is returning to Ladakh, saying, “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film.” Following his announcement, fans flooded the comments with guesses, speculating that the project might be Don 3 or ZNMD 2.

On August 28, Farhan Akhtar posted a breathtaking photo of Ladakh on Instagram, showcasing its stunning beauty. He mentioned that he is in Ladakh for his upcoming film and hinted at an exciting announcement soon. Akhtar noted his return to Ladakh, recalling his previous projects Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and promised more details will be revealed shortly.

As soon as Farhan made the announcement, fans were buzzing with excitement. Many speculated that he is in Ladakh for the Don 3 shoot, while others hoped for a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. One user wrote, "@faroutakhtar whenever you pack your bags for Ladakh magic happens. Will wait for awesomeness." Another user referenced Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun from ZNMD, jokingly asking if Arjun’s phone was found. The comments section was filled with phrases like “Waiting eagerly” and “All the best” from enthusiastic fans.

Farhan Akhtar recently celebrated his wife Shibani Akhtar’s birthday with a humorous and affectionate post. He shared a picture of Shibani wearing a large beach hat and wrote a sweet birthday message, joking about her balancing a dosa on her head. Farhan expressed his love for her, stating, “Happy birthday Shu. I don’t think anyone has looked this beautiful balancing a sada dosa on their head. Love you more than you know.”

Lakshya, directed by Farhan Akhtar, included scenes filmed at Chang La Pass, one of the highest motorable passes globally. On the other hand, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan in the lead, features extensive shooting in Ladakh, highlighting the region's stunning landscapes and challenging terrain. The film’s notable sequence of Farhan running through Ladakh is especially appealing to adventure lovers. It also showcase the scenic beauty of Pangong Lake, Hemis Monastery, and Leh Palace.

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Rumors suggest that Sobhita Dhulipala may join the cast, potentially for an item number. According to a Zee News report, she has been approached for this role and is reportedly in discussions with Farhan Akhtar, having already had several meetings with the director.

