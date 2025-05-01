Are Bobby Deol’s sons gearing up for their Bollywood debut? Actor says, ‘Maine unko kabhi roka nahin…’

Bobby Deol is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, recently earning significant acclaim for his performances in Animal and Aashram. Married to Tanya Deol, the couple are proud parents to two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Most recently, the actor opened up about his kids’ plans to venture into the film industry.

Advertisement

While speaking with Instant Bollywood, Bobby Deol was asked about the love and appreciation he has received for his recent performances and how his children have witnessed it firsthand. In response, he acknowledged that it mirrors the love their grandfather once received, saying that life has come full circle.

The actor went on to speak about both his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol, describing them as hardworking and dedicated. He admitted that, as the youngest in his own family, he was brought up in a protective environment and initially did the same with his children. However, he eventually realized the importance of letting them face the world and learn on their own.

"Wo mehnat kar rahe hain, assist kar rahe hain directors ko aur photographers ko aur seekh rahe hain, samjh rahe hain (They are working hard, assisting directors and photographers, learning and understanding)," he further elaborated.

When asked if he ever considered discouraging his kids from pursuing acting—given that he himself had faced the darker side of the industry—the Animal actor admitted that he had thought about it and initially prioritized their education.

Advertisement

“Maine kaha padho, aap kuch aur karo lekin main yeh nahin keh raha ki aap kuch aur hi karo. Maine unko kabhi roka nahin ki actor banana hai to bano. Maine yeh nai bola ki mat bano (I told them to study and try other things, but that didn’t mean they had to do something else. I never stopped them—if they want to be actors, they should go ahead. I never said, ‘don’t become an actor')," he further added.

Nonetheless, the actor stated that he focused on their studies not because he wanted them to study but for their intellectual growth.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

ALSO READ: New parents Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone step out for dinner date sans daughter Dua; don’t miss Don 3 actor turning protective hubby: WATCH