Farhan Akhtar says he didn’t want his kids with ex-wife Adhuna to suffer as he did after dad Javed's divorce: 'I know what it felt like...'

Farhan Akhtar is the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani who got married in 1972. However, the writing duo got separated in 1978 before eventually getting divorced in 1985. Recently, while speaking to Faye D’Souza, Farhan shared how his childhood growing up with divorced parents greatly impacted his separation from ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani.

Akhtar having been through the receiving end was fully aware of what impact it would leave on their daughters Shakya and Akira. “It was difficult. A certain aspect of it was of course that I had been through having divorced parents when I was a kid. I know what it felt like and there was a huge part of me that was like I cannot do this to my own kids,” Farhan Akhtar shared.

The Don-helmer reveals that Adhuna and he wanted to speak to their daughters openly and honestly to explain that it has nothing to do with them which is the reason for their divorce, nothing that they did or said, or because they are here.

Farhan added, “This is something between two grown-up people, who as friends decided that this is something that they want to do. That’s the best we could do, but it’s something that I am going to have to live with for the rest of my life.”

Akhtar further shared that he will have to live with the thought ‘Did they deserve this?’ and “The fact that it had happened to me as a kid played a huge role in how I feel about it now”.

Having married in 2000, Farhan and Adhuna parted ways in 2016 and their divorce was finalized the following year. The actor-filmmaker has now married to Shibani Dandekar since 2022 and continues to co-parent his daughters with Adhuna.

On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for his directorial return with Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie is eyeing a 2025 release as of now. He also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif which is currently on the backburner.

