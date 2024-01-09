Fawad Khan opines on Pakistani actors being threat to Indian actors; 'Mujhe bohot pyaar mila wahan pe'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has etched his name firmly in the entertainment industry, thanks to his stellar performances in two immensely popular dramas, Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. At 42, the actor boasts a massive fan following, not only in his native Pakistan but also among millions in India.

Making his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor, Fawad went on to charm audiences in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons. His boyish charisma, combined with impeccable acting skills, swiftly earned him the status of a heartthrob. Recently, the star graced Ahmad Ali Butt's Excuse Me podcast, where he shared insights into his experiences working in the Indian entertainment industry.

Fawad Khan shares his thoughts on Pakistani actors being threat to Indian actors

In the podcast conversation, the host asked Fawad Khan about his substantial success in Bollywood and whether his stardom created tensions among his Indian counterparts. Fawad responded, stating it's a challenging question but shared that he received a lot of love there. "Mujhe bohot pyaar mila wahan pe", he said.

He acknowledged the presence of politics in every industry, including Pakistan, but emphasized the ability to navigate it better within one's own industry. Fawad revealed a unique stance on publicity, recounting instances when his PR team wanted to boost his presence, but he preferred a low-profile approach. He expressed a belief that less visibility often sells more than constant exposure on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Fawad Khan shares his experiences working on Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons

Reflecting on his experience with Khoobsurat, Fawad shared that he embraced the project without overthinking, going with the flow and enjoying the journey. He highlighted the importance of relishing the creative process, believing that when the artist enjoys the work, it reflects in the final product. The positive synergy within the teams made these journeys memorable for him.

Regarding Kapoor & Sons, the actor emphasized its powerful storytelling, stating that creating such a film in one's lifetime is a significant achievement. He praised the film's enduring appeal, noting that even upon rewatching, he didn't feel its length—an indicator of a well-crafted and engaging story.

