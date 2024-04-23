8 Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies to celebrate the iconic duo

In Indian cinema, only a few actor duos have left an everlasting mark as Anil and Juhi. From heartwarming romances to gripping thrillers, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies have always been a treat to watch. Their on-screen collaborations have spanned over decades and across different genres and narratives that have always intrigued the audiences.

In this article, let’s explore the magic woven by this iconic pair in some of the best Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies.

8 Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies to binge-watch if you’re truly a cinephile:-

1. Andaz

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor

Where to watch: YouTube

Release date: 8 April 1994

In the romantic drama, Kapoor and Chawla's on-screen chemistry is appreciable as they explore themes of love and sacrifice. Set against the backdrop of familial conflict and societal expectations, the film follows the interlinked destinies of three individuals whose lives are strongly changed by fate. Kapoor plays a man torn between duty and desire, while Chawla portrays a woman caught in the struggle of passion.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda

Where to watch: Zee 5, YiuTube

Release date: 23 September 1997

In this loud comedy, Kapoor and Chawla share the screen with comedic maestro Govinda and deliver a laugh riot that entertains audiences of all ages. As two love-struck individuals battling for the affection of a charming psychiatrist played by Chawla, Kapoor, and Govinda's antics take the narrative forward with infectious energy and boundless humor.

3. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Amrish Puri

Where to watch: YouTube

Release date: 23 November 1998

In the quirky comedy Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Kapoor and Chawla’s lives are filled with mistaken identities and hilarious misunderstandings. Kapoor's portrayal of a compulsive liar who finds himself in a pool of lies is both endearing and entertaining, while Chawla shines as his innocent associate caught in another set of absurd situations. With veteran actor Amrish Puri adding depth to the proceedings, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate strikes the perfect balance between humor and heart.

4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 1 February 2019

This groundbreaking romantic drama features Kapoor and Chawla delivering performances that challenge societal norms and celebrate the power of love in all its forms. This heartwarming queer tale cements Kapoor and Chawla's legacy as champions of progressive storytelling in Indian cinema.

5. Salaam-E-Ishq

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Where to watch: Zee 5, Jio Cinema

Release date: 25 January 2007

In this ensemble drama, Kapoor and Chawla reunite amidst a star-studded cast to explore the problems of modern-day relationships and the everlasting power of love. As two individuals struggle with their pasts and uncertain futures, Kapoor and Chawla portray their characters with depth and vulnerability. Against the backdrop of intersecting narratives and interconnected lives, their performances truly stand out.

6. Loafer

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Pramod Moutho

Where to watch: YouTube

Release date: 7 June 1996

Kapoor and Chawla's on-screen charisma shines through in this romantic drama, where they explore the trials and tribulations of love amidst family conflict. Over time, Loafer has earned the actors due praise for their memorable performances. This is one of those Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies that must surely be on your watch list.

7. Benaam Badsha

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Amrish Puri

Where to watch: YouTube, Hotstar

Release date: 5 April 1991

In this action-packed drama, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's characters find themselves find themselves in a tale of betrayal and redemption. With Kapoor portraying a righteous young man seeking justice for his family and Chawla as a beacon of hope in a world filled with corruption, their on-screen chemistry takes the narrative to new heights. Amidst pulse-pounding action sequences and moments of introspection, Benaam Badsha is a recommended watch.

8. Karobaar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 September 2000

In the romantic drama Karobaar, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla reunite on-screen to explore the complexities of love and ambition in the world of business. Kapoor portrays a shrewd businessman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for Chawla's character, a woman with dreams of her own. As their relationship blossoms amidst the cutthroat corporate landscape, Kapoor and Chawla deliver performances brimming with passion and intensity.

From their early collaborations in the '90s to their recent ventures in the 21st century, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have remained the iconic duo of Indian cinema. As they continue to grace the silver screen with their presence, their legacy as one of Bollywood's most iconic actor duos is assured. We are sure that the above-mentioned Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla movies will surely be a recommendation list that all cinephiles deserve.

