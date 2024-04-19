Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a modern fashion icon who goes out of her way to make the most unique and unexpectedly gorgeous fashion statements. With her incomparably fabulous and gasp-worthy high-fashion choices, impeccable accessories, makeup, and even effortlessly elegant hairstyle choices, Sonam consistently inspires modern fashionistas around the globe.

If you haven’t been taking inspiration from this OG icon’s fashion game, then you’re missing out on a lot.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the AK vs AK actress set social media on fire with an effortlessly elegant fashion statement. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s recent light blue and white ensemble?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like the epitome of elegance in a classy outfit:

The Sanju actress always leaves us mesmerized by serving sheer sophistication in the most timelessly classic outfits. She recently proved the same as she wore a beautiful blue and white outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor, that made us gasp. This gorgeous OOTD featured a formal shirt that was beautifully created with softly sanded silk by the fashion mavens at The Row.

This fabulous piece had a straight-cut style with a pointed collared neckline. The crisp but cool yoke pleating and squared cuffs, along with the rolled-up sleeves, gave the whole outfit a chic twist. The deep and plunging neckline of the silky shirt also gave it a sultry touch, and we are obsessed. The Aisha actress’ stylish white shirt was further tucked into a contrasting blue floor-length skirt.

The skirt was created by none other than the iconic Carolina Herrera. It had a carefully crafted pleated pattern that elevated its free-flowing silhouette. The beautiful and high-waisted skirt literally moved with Sonam, making her ensemble look all the more graceful and poised. The extension at the back also acted as a beautiful train that trailed behind the diva as she glided ahead. We loved the summery hues of her OOTD.

The Khoobsurat actress completed the ensemble with white formal shows from The Row. These perfectly matched her classy shirt. She also added a timeless beige Hermes bag to elevate the whole ensemble. For accessories, she chose dark-tinted Dior sunglasses along with stylish earrings, a timeless gold wristwatch, and rings from Zoya Jewels. Doesn’t it look like she has literally stepped out of Bridgerton?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s makeup look and hairstyle were also on fleek:

For her makeup, Sonam’s makeup expert, Mehak Oberoi, went with a matte makeup look, which beautifully helped her flaunt her natural beauty. With a touch of blush and bronzer, subtle eyeshadow, and a pretty nude lipstick, she enhanced Sonam’s features, and we love this minimalistic makeup look.

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s hairstylist, Hrishikesh Naskar, tied her dark, luscious locks up and styled them into an elegantly tied bun with a combed-back look. This made sure that her gorgeous face was visible, so her makeup look and accessories got the attention that they so clearly deserved. It also added to the polished vibe of the look.

It’s quite clear that with this outfit, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has visibly made yet another case for her fashion superiority, reminding us why she is Bollywood’s OG fashion icon. We’re legit on our knees here!

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s look? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

