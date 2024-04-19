Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rebukes troll for saying he buys sneakers with dad's money; 'You're an irrelevant loser'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a talented actor known for his roles in acclaimed films like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. While these movies may not have been blockbusters at the box office, they have garnered love from audiences. Unlike many celebrities who ignore trolls, Harsh Varrdhan doesn't hesitate to respond.

Recently, he clapped back at a troll who criticized his acting skills, film choices, and even suggested that he buys sneakers with his father Anil Kapoor's money.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor fires back at a troll

The exchange started when Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared criticism about the football team Manchester City on X (formerly Twitter). A troll commented, "Do a decent film, how long will you buy sneakers with your father's money?"

Harsh Varrdhan replied, "Where can I watch your films? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray, Thar, Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK, and Mirzya. Who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on Twitter and started supporting City once they got rich with Arab money." Take a look:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This isn't the first instance of the actor interacting with trolls online. Last year, when renowned footballer David Beckham visited his home and Harsh shared a picture with him, a troll commented, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Didn't he ask who you are)?" Harsh responded, "Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? (Bro, he came to my house. But, who are you)?”

Advertisement

Harsh, the son of Anil Kapoor and younger brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, made his debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya alongside Saiyami Kher in 2016. His latest appearance was in the film Thar in 2022.

ALSO READ: Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?