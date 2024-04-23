Vayu's mother Sonam Kapoor opens up on challenges of motherhood; shares how 'everyone goes through mom guilt'

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are one of the cutest couples in the industry. Together they make awesome parents to their baby boy Vayu whom they welcomed in 2022. In a recent interview, Sonam shared her thoughts on the challenges and joys of motherhood, mom guilt, and self-acceptance.

She also voiced her opinion on breaking the stereotypical misconception about working mothers in the same interview.

Sonam Kapoor on challenges and joys of motherhood

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Sonam Kapoor shared her vocabulary on the challenges of motherhood. The mother to a two-year-old baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja shared that the positive change that’s come about in her life with motherhood is that she feels more herself now.

Highlighting the challenges of motherhood, the actress shared, "I was pushed to a point where I had to accept myself because my whole body changed, my mental makeup changed and I was like if I don't accept myself now for what I am, who I am and how my body has changed, it's never going to happen. This is the time I need to understand otherwise I'm going to go down a dark hole. So, I just had to learn to be okay with who I am and where I am in my life."

Sonam Kapoor speaks about mom guilt

When asked whether mom guilt is a real thing or not and whether one can ever be prepared for motherhood, Sonam explained that one can never be prepared for motherhood.

"Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, everyone goes through mom guilt. Whether you’re doing a load of laundry or you’re cooking in the kitchen or you’re doing an interview with someone, there will always be guilt," she said.

Speaking about breaking the stereotypical misconception about working mothers, the Neerja actress shared that the biggest misconception about working moms is that people think they don’t care about their kids and that they care more about their work. "It’s not true. We care about our children enough to want to work," Sonam added.

When Sonam Kapoor opens up about parenthood and Anand Ahuja's health in New Year's note

On January 1, 2024, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped a wrap-up video of 2023. The video features her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, her family members, her achievements throughout the year, and much more.

Calling 2023 a roller coaster ride, Sonam wrote a long note and also revealed about her husband's health. She wrote, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration."

The actress did not stop there. Her long note continues, "Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year."

All this proves Sonam Kapoor is not only a strong wife but also a powerful mother and a daughter who takes care of everything inside and outside.

Meanwhile, the actress was earlier seen in Blind, a crime thriller. She appeared in The Zoya Factor in 2019, and remarkably, Blind marked her first full-fledged role since the 2019 film. During an interview with PTI in 2023, Sonam revealed that she will work on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024.

