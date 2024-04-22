EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon not 'apprehensive' about being tall; recalls what Salman Khan once said about height

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Crew. The movie which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu earned over Rs 110 crores at the box office and achieved the fate of semi-hit. Sanon recently appeared at the Pinkvilla Masterclass where she was seen candidly answering several questions from her fans.

Kriti Sanon began her career as a model and kudos to her height and dedication, the actress had a smooth sail in that industry. But was it the same case for her in Bollywood?

Kriti Sanon addresses whether her height was a boon or bane

In an exclusive byte to Pinkvilla, Kriti confessed that ‘it wasn't difficult’ for her at all. Stating examples of other tall actresses who made big in showbiz Kriti shared, “There are so many tall women in our industry whether it is Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor. Sushmita Sen (for example) has been there since when!”

“I'm proud of my height and I think it's one of the reasons I can carry anything and everything. Please don't think it's tough for tall women to be anywhere.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When asked if there’s any apprehension while being cast opposite male actors shorter than her, Kriti tells us, “I have worked with many actors who are shorter than me and I don't think it matters at the end of it. When you look for chemistry it's all about the face, it's all about acting. I don't think height has any role to play and I heard Salman sir had told someone 'You carry your height, I'll carry mine'.”

For those who don’t know, Kriti was referring to a statement that Salman Khan once gave to his Biwi No.1 co-star Sushmita Sen.

During an old interview with Mashable India, Sushmita Sen had revealed that David Dhawan suggested she not wear heels on the sets but it was Salman who directly questioned her ‘That’s a nice outfit but why are you wearing those chappals?’ Sushmita detailed, “I would say ‘because you are short, I can’t wear heels’ so he burst out laughing and say ‘go and wear heels. I’ll manage my height, you manage yours’. So I thought that was very progressive. It is something about Salman I have always enjoyed and loved.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in her in-house production Do Patti.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon wishes to play action-packed, grey character; 'Always feel something like Gone Girl...'