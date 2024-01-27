Fighter: Arjun Kapoor 'recommends' Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer; Dino Morea dubs film 'visual treat'

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has stormed into the cinematic scene, captivating audiences right from the release of its dazzling trailer. The film, with its electric chemistry between the leads, breathtaking aerial sequences, and a haunting background score, has become a sensation. Complemented by a chart-topping soundtrack, Fighter is not just a visual spectacle but also a musical treat.

Since its recent theatrical debut, the film has emerged as a box office success, drawing not only positive reactions from audiences and critics but also garnering accolades from industry insiders. Notably, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently experienced the film and shared their thoughts.

Bollywood celebrities heap praises on Fighter

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram stories to share his enthusiastic review of Fighter. He expressed, "Loved the film. Loved the spectacle. Loved everything about it. Top-notch filmmaking with outstanding performances and heart-tugging emotions... #ArjunRecommends for sure!!! PS - my Hrithik fanboy phase is here to stay forever, 24 years and counting!"

Joining the chorus of praise, Dino Morea, who also recently witnessed the film, shared his thoughts, saying, "Met the fighters and watched them in action. A visual treat with patriotism, good music, revenge, Indian Air Force, camaraderie, romance, and edge-of-the-seat action. It's got all the right ingredients for a fun watch. @s1danand the fighter jet sequences were top class." He also commended the entire cast for their terrific work.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was thoroughly impressed by the film, expressing, "OMG just watched #FIGHTER and was BLOWN... One of the most amazing films of the year, filled with emotion, love, action, and VFX. Superlative performances by @hrithikroshan, such a nuanced performance. Was drooling every time you said 'Pleessee'. @deepikapadukone, such an honest performance and made even those overalls look glam. @anilskapoor, you are a legend, you're phenomenal (not unusual)."

She further adds, "@iamksgofficial so convincing in every frame, @akshayOberoi fits the part perfectly... every cast member is so well chosen!! But above all, @s1danand, YOU are the REAL HERO; this is one of your best FILMS. It made me feel so patriotic and proud as a friend to witness your cinematic brilliance. @mamtaanand10_10, take a bow. What a brilliant start with @marfix. This is a must-watch, guys. Huge applause to the entire team for this brilliant piece of art."

Raj Kundra also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his appreciation, "Just watched #Fighter, speechless and lost my voice – shouting, screaming, whistling, cheering at literally every scene! Take a bow Lord @justSidAnand, what direction! Mamta producer No 1 title! All the cast, each and every one so aptly cast and just brilliant! @iHrithik, Greek god!"

Furthermore, Vaani Kapoor, utterly enthralled by the action-packed thriller, shared her reflections on the film in an extensive review on her Instagram stories. Commencing with commendations for the director, she penned an emotive note, “@s1danand, you are a GENIUS!! I'm utterly overwhelmed watching a movie so exquisite. It gave me goosebumps that still linger... The patriotism and valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was unparalleled and awe-inspiring.”

“Congratulations to @mamtaanand10_10 & the entire cast & crew for bringing this exquisite film to life. @anilskapoor Sir, you truly are the embodiment of Cinema through the ages for us! Your screen presence & talent are unparalleled, and we can all just hope to be as good as you through our journey as actors. Love & respect,” she added.

Vaani continued by expressing, “@deepikapadukone, you elevate each frame with your radiant presence & performance. What a rare combination of beauty & supreme talent. Truly remarkable. Love and respect.”

In the subsequent story, she posted the film's poster and showered praises on the War actor, writing, “@hrithikroshan, How can one not be in awe of you? It's exhilarating to see you breathe life into every frame by portraying a whirlwind of emotions, bringing the perfect blend of strength & vulnerability to 'Patty'.”

“And those eyes that speak volumes even in moments of complete silence... a performance so genuine, sincere, and heartwarming. There is absolutely no one like you. The sheer brilliance and versatility you exhibit as an actor are so rare and inspiring!!!! So much love & respect for you,” she concluded.

Fighter, which was released in cinemas on January 25th, is currently performing well at the box office.

