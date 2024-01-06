Fighter: Makers of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s film tease next song Heer Aasmani; to release on THIS date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Fighter, and fans cannot keep calm! Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the film, the makers have been treating fans with some stunning posters, and catchy songs from the film. After the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Fighter will release the next song Heer Aasmani soon. Hrithik Roshan dropped the teaser of Heer Aasmani, revealing when the song will come out.

Fighter song Heer Aasmani to be unveiled on 8th January

The teaser of Heer Aasmani was shared by Hrithik Roshan on his social media handles. It shows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Air Force uniform. They are seen getting ready for take off. "Sky is the limit," reads the text in the teaser. This is followed by a quick glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi's camaraderie. The full song will be out on 8th January, 2024.

Sharing the teaser of Heer Aasmani, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “ज़मीन वालों को समझ नहीं आनी.. मेरी #HeerAasmani! Song out on 8th Jan! #Fighter Forever.” The makers also shared the teaser of the song with the caption, “A love letter to the skies #HeerAasmani song out on 8th January. Fighter Forever.” Check out the song teaser below!

The music of Fighter has been composed by the duo Vishal-Shekhar. So far, the makers have released two songs- Sher Khul Gaye, and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Heer Aasmani is the third single from Fighter.

About Fighter

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, among others. The first looks and character names of the lead actors were unveiled in the last few weeks. While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Anil plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Deepika essays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni.

They are all from the Air Dragons unit of the Indian Air Force, with Anil Kapoor’s Rocky as the Commanding Officer. Touted as India's first aerial action film, Fighter will release in theatres on 25th January, 2024.

