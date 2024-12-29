Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja gives controversial remark on period cramps; says ‘only girls from Bombay and Delhi speak…’

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, is a well-known star kid in Bollywood. She recently stirred controversy with her comments about period cramps. The actress claimed that girls from big cities, Delhi and Mumbai, talk about it more leading to others psychologically feel about it. While women back in small towns don't realise big changes like menopause.

In an interview on Hauterrfly's podcast alongside her mother, Sunita Ahuja, Tina Ahuja shared her views on women's health. She claimed that period cramps are influenced by lifestyle choices. She went on to add that she has a desi approach to maintaining her body, like eating ghee.

The actress shared that keeps her diet in check and sleeps well, which keeps her hormonal issues at bay. The star kid further noted that most of the girls suffer because they are on intense diet while she doesn't have back pain and cramps.

Govinda's daughter discussed the issue further and mentioned that she feels women from cities like Mumbai and Delhi have sensationalized period cramps. They discuss it among their groups which leads to others psychologically think about it.

"I've stayed mostly in Chandigarh, and I see this discussion mainly among girls from Bombay and Delhi. Half of the problem is psychological. People talk about cramps so much that even those who don't experience them start to feel they do," she remarked.

The actress went ahead and drew a contrast between women from big cities and those in small towns of Punjab. She noted that many don't even notice significant life changes like menopause and feel nothing.

Her mother, Sunita Ahuja, supported Tina's claims that a healthy, traditional lifestyle can prevent such issues. However, the comments have sparked criticism online, with many accusing them of dismissing their remarks as insensitive. At the same time, several users slammed Ahuja, stating that she doesn't understand the real struggles faced by women during their menstrual cycles.

Tina Ahuja began her journey in the Hindi film industry with the romantic-comedy 2015 film Second Hand Husband, co-starring Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra. She has also appeared in the music video Gajendra Verma Feat. Tina Ahuja: Milo Na Tum 2019 and Driving Me Crazy 2020 on Zee5.

