Dharmendra Birthday: When veteran actor claimed not Sunny or Bobby but this Khan should play him in his biopic

Dharmendra began his career in 1960 and is still going strong with new films lined up ahead. His six decades of journey in the film industry were nothing short of spectacular, and fans often expressed their desire to see a biopic of his life. Speaking about the same a few years ago, Dharmendra shared that he felt Salman Khan, and not his sons Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, was ideal for playing his role.

Today, on December 8, 2024, Dharmendra celebrates his 89th birthday, but the veteran actor has proved age is just a number as he continues to surprise the audience with his performances. Although there hasn't been any official announcement of a biopic of his life, he has often been asked questions related to it.

In one such media interaction back in 2018, Dharmendra was asked which actor was more suitable to play his role. Dharmendra surprised everyone with his answer when he took Salman Khan's name instead of his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

He said, "I think he (Salman) can do it (biopic). Salman is a darling. He has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me."

The Apne actor highlighted how he and Khan shared some similar personality traits. Apart from his biopic, Dharmendra, known for his charm, has often shared his fondness towards the Tiger 3 actor, who regards him as his ideal in the film industry.

Advertisement

In a previous episode of Koffee with Karan, the veteran actor's son Bobby Deol opened up about his father's bond with the Dabangg actor and said, "Salman has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad. The bond they share is just amazing. He (Salman) has so much respect for him (Dharmendra). He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family."

Dharmendra is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood and has been admired for his charm, impressive screen presence, confident attitude, and unapologetic personality. During his iconic career of more than six decades, he has been a part of some of the most iconic movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and more.

ALSO READ: 10 best Dharmendra dialogues as memorable as his performances