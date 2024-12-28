Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja claims she taught him acting and dance; reveals she was offered his first film Tan Badan

Govinda is one of the prominent and celebrated arists who ruled the 90s era in the Hindi cinema. He is best known for his terrific comic timing and dancing style on-screen. While Govinda has been away from films, the celebrated actor often grabs headlines for his personal life on the Internet. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently claimed that she taught him acting and dance. Sunita also revealed that she was offered his first film, Tan Badan.

During a new episode of The Male Feminist on Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja spoke about her equation with her husband, Govinda. Sunita shared that she hasn't learnt anything from Govinda but his mother.

"Aaj acting kitni achi karta hai, maine sikhaya hai. Dance kisne sikhaya, maine sikhaya. (Govinda acts superb. I have taught him. Who taught him dance? I did). When we were dating, we used to dance together a lot. My sister got married to his brother-in-law, and we would compete over who danced better. The winner would get ₹50. It was always me who won!" Sunita said.

Sunita Ahuja also stated that she was offered a lead role in Govinda's debut film, Tan Badan (1986). However, Sunita rejected the role as she had no interest in films.

Earlier, in a podcast with Time Out with Ankit, Sunita Ahuja revealed that she changed her dressing style for Govinda. Sunita shared that she would wear miniskirts in her initial days, however, the Hero No. 1 actor would show his displeasure of her short clothes. Sunita also recalled how she opted for a saree during her first meeting with his mother.

On October 1, 2024, Govinda misfired his own revolver by accident and injured himself in the leg. The 61-year-old actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on October 4. Sunita had been a great support to him during those tough times. She also gave his health updates to his fans back then.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been together for nearly four decades. They tied the knot in 1987. Sunita was 18 years old back then. The couple has two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

